DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ocugen, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Ocugen publicly traded securities between February 2, 2021 and June 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 17, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On May 26, 2021, Ocugen announced that it planned to submit to the FDA an Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) application for COVAXIN, a COVID-19 vaccine, in June 2021. On June 10, 2021, Ocugen announced that it “will no longer pursue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVAXIN,” instead choosing to “pursue submission of a biologics license application (BLA) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN.” Ocugen’s Chairman and CEO stated, “Although we were close to finalizing our EUA application for submission, we received a recommendation from the FDA to pursue a BLA path,” and that “this will extend our timelines.”

Shares of Ocugen fell by more than 24% in intraday trading on the same day, based on this news.

On June 10, 2021, the Company said it would no longer pursue a EUA for Covaxin and would instead aim to file for a full U.S. approval of the shot.

On this news, the stock price plummeted and closed on June 11, 2021 at $6.69 per share, representing a 25.17% drop from the June 10, 2021 closing price of $9.31 per share.

The Ocugen class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the information that Ocugen submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) was insufficient to support an EUA; (ii) Ocugen would not file an EUA with the FDA; and (iii) as a result, Ocugen’s financial statements, as well as defendants’ statements about Ocugen’s business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

