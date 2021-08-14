Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Announces Tender Offer as Part of Holding Company Conversion Proposal

The Adviser has recommended that the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) approve a tender offer, which would be carried out in addition to the existing buyback program and other share purchase commitments. Under the proposed tender offer, the Fund will purchase for cash up to $50 million in aggregate value of Common Shares at a price equal to 95% of the net asset value per Common Share as of the close of business on the business day before the tender offer expires (the “Tender Offer”). The Tender Offer will be contingent upon the Fund obtaining shareholder approval of the Proposals at the special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”), and upon obtaining the Board’s approval for the Tender Offer.

Information on the Tender Offer

The Tender Offer aims to provide additional shareholder liquidity during the conversion process, augmenting the proposal’s existing shareholder support features, including a formulaic 10b5-1 buyback program (the “Company Buyback Program”) and share purchases from management (the “Management Purchase Plan”), among others, which were included in the definitive proxy statement filed on July 9, 2021.

The Tender Offer is contingent upon both Board approval and the Fund obtaining shareholder approval at the Special Meeting, which is scheduled to take place on August 20, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. CDT to consider the conversion. At the Special Meeting, shareholders are being asked to vote on the proposal to convert the Fund to a diversified holding company and to amend certain fundamental investment restrictions (the “Business Change Proposal”), and if approved, to approve the amendment and restatement of the Fund’s Agreement and Declaration of Trust (together with the Business Change Proposal, the “Proposals”).