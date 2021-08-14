checkAd

U.S. FDA Approves TICOVAC, Pfizer’s Tick-Borne Encephalitis (TBE) Vaccine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.08.2021, 02:18  |  49   |   |   

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved TICOVAC (tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccine) for active immunization to prevent TBE in individuals 1 year of age and older.1 TICOVAC is the only FDA-approved vaccine to help protect U.S. adults and children against the TBE virus when visiting or living in TBE endemic areas. Following today’s FDA approval, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to discuss recommendations on the safe and appropriate use of TICOVAC.

“We are proud to deliver the first vaccine to help protect people in the U.S. against TBE, if they are traveling to any risk areas,” said Nanette Cocero, Ph.D., Global President, Vaccines, Pfizer. “This vaccine has helped to protect millions of people in TBE endemic regions since its first approval outside the U.S. 45 years ago. This authorization helps to ensure that people from the U.S. are also able to receive this vaccination if needed, reflecting our commitment to provide health for all.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Pfizer!
Long
Basispreis 43,64€
Hebel 12,58
Ask 0,43
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 52,01€
Hebel 11,50
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

TBE is a viral infection of the brain and spine,2 which can be transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected tick.3 Although TBE is not endemic in the U.S., to date, it has been identified in more than 35 countries across Europe and Asia.3 The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) currently recommends TBE vaccination for people who live in or are traveling to risk areas.4

More than 45 years of experience with the Pfizer TBE vaccine exist outside the U.S., and more than 170 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed since 1976.5,6

About TICOVAC (Tick-borne encephalitis vaccine)
 Pfizer’s TBE vaccine, marketed under the brand names FSME-Immun and TicoVac in Europe, and TICOVAC in the U.S., is developed using a master ‘seed’ virus that is similar to the TBE virus found in nature.7 It is able to induce neutralizing antibodies against the natural TBE virus, as the sequence and structure of the virus subtype match those found in nature.8

In clinical trials, the safety and immunogenicity of TICOVAC were assessed across two age groups (1-15 years of age and >16 years of age).6 In these studies, seropositivity rates were 99.5% in 1-15 year olds and 98.7-100% in adults >15 years following three doses.* 6,9,10 Clinical studies demonstrated that TICOVAC was generally well-tolerated with no unexpected adverse events or vaccine-related serious adverse events observed.11,12 The most common adverse reactions across both age groups were local tenderness, headache, local pain, fever, restlessness, fatigue, and muscle pain.11,12 Real-world studies from Austria have shown that the vaccine is 96-98.7% effective in people who have received at least three doses of the vaccine.13,14

Seite 1 von 5
Pfizer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Pfizer-Pharmawert total unterbewertet! 50% möglich!

Diskussion: Umfrage: Viele Eltern für Corona-Impfung von Kindern nach Empfehlung
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. FDA Approves TICOVAC, Pfizer’s Tick-Borne Encephalitis (TBE) Vaccine Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved TICOVAC (tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccine) for active immunization to prevent TBE in individuals 1 year of age and older.1 TICOVAC is the only …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fisker Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of $625,000,000 Green Convertible Notes Offering
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for Immunocompromised ...
Cresco Labs Closes New Senior Secured Credit Facility with Existing Lenders
Innovusion Raises $66 Million in Series B Plus Financing to Accelerate the Global Adoption of ...
Kimco Realty Declares Common Stock Cash Dividend for Third Quarter of 2021
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Achieves Unprecedented Levels of Payor Coverage for Gvoke
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.08.21Umfrage: Viele Eltern für Corona-Impfung von Kindern nach Empfehlung(1) 
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21Stiko-Mitglied: Aktualisierte Kinder-Impfempfehlung nächste Woche
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21Dritte Corona-Impfung für immungeschwächte Menschen in den USA
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21USA bereiten dritte Corona-Impfung für immungeschwächte Menschen vor
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21RKI: Weitere Umfragen sollen Erfassung des Impffortschritts ergänzen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Mögliche Impf-Nebenwirkungen: EMA-Prüfung macht Biontechs Höhenflug nach guten Quartalsbericht zunichte
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
12.08.21Aktien: Biontech verdient prächtig – Aktie stürzt dennoch ab
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
11.08.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Moderna, Biontech sacken nach EMA-Prüfung ab
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21US-Gesundheitsbehörde CDC rät Schwangeren zur Corona-Impfung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Israel weitet Quarantäne-Auflagen für Reiserückkehrer aus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten