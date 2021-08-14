checkAd

ALERT Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Live Ventures Incorporated Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.08.2021   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) securities between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, inclusive (“Class Period”) have until October 12, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Live Ventures class action lawsuit. The Live Ventures class action lawsuit charges Live Ventures and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Live Venture class action lawsuit was commenced on August 13, 2021 in the District of Nevada and is captioned Sieggreen v. Live Ventures Incorporated, No. 21-cv-01517.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Live Ventures class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Live Ventures class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than October 12, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Live Ventures class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Live Ventures’ earnings per share for fiscal year 2016 was actually only $6.33 per share; (ii) Live Ventures used an artificially low share count to boost the earnings per share by 40%; (iii) Live Ventures had overstated pre-tax income for fiscal year 2016 by 20% by including $915,500 of “other income” related to certain amendments that were not negotiated until after the close of the fiscal year; (iv) Live Ventures’ acquisition of ApplianceSmart did not close during the first quarter of 2017; (v) using December 30, 2017 as the “acquisition date” and recognizing income therefrom did not conform to generally accepted accounting principles; (vi) by falsely stating that the acquisition closed during the quarter, Live Ventures recognized bargain purchase gain, which enabled Live Ventures to report positive net income in what would otherwise have been an unprofitable quarter; (vii) between fiscal year 2016 and fiscal year 2018, Live Ventures’ CEO, defendant Jon Isaac, received approximately 94% more in compensation than was disclosed to investors; and (viii) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about Live Ventures’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Wertpapier


