Selectis Health Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Call for Monday, August 16, 2021

Greenwood Village, Colorado, Aug. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selectis Health, Inc. f/k/a Global Healthcare REIT, Inc.) (OTC: GBCS) ("Selectis" or the "Company"), which owns and operates Assisted Living, Independent Living, and Skilled Nursing facilities, announced today that it expects to issue its second quarter 2021 financial results on August 16, 2021.

Conference Call

Selectis invites current and prospective investors to join the shareholder call on August 16, 2021, at 4:15 PM EDT (1:15 PM PDT), during which Selectis’ management will discuss the Company’s second quarter 2021 performance.

The number to call for the interactive teleconference is (877) 705-6003 and the confirmation number is 13722498. A telephonic replay of the call will be available after 6:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on the same day through Monday, August 30, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering the confirmation number 13722498.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and operates ALF, ILF, and SNF in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services.

For Further Information Contact:
Brandon Thall
investors@selectis.com





