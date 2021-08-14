Publication of insider information HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Signing of Business Combination Agreement with Faurecia S.E. following 60%-share package purchase; public takeover offer announced at EUR 60.00 per share

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Signing of Business Combination Agreement with Faurecia S.E. following 60%-share package purchase; public takeover offer announced at EUR 60.00 per share 14-Aug-2021 / 19:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- HELLA pool shareholders and Faurecia S.E. agree on sale of 60%-package of shares to Faurecia S.E., subject to regulatory approvals

- HELLA and Faurecia S.E. sign Business Combination Agreement

- Faurecia S.E. announces voluntary public takeover offer at a price of EUR 60.00 per HELLA share (gross offer price of EUR 60.96 including the expected dividend of EUR 0.96 per HELLA share)

Lippstadt, 14 August 2021. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA ("HELLA" or the "Company") and the Faurecia S.E. ("Faurecia") today signed an agreement on the combination of the two companies ("Business Combination Agreement"). The shareholders' committee of HELLA has approved the conclusion of the agreement.

The signing of the Business Combination Agreement follows the conclusion of a bidding process initiated by the so-called pool shareholders of the Company and conducted with the support of the Company in a structured manner. In the course of this process, the pool shareholders held talks with various potential investors. These discussions resulted today in the conclusion of a share purchase agreement with Faurecia. The pool shareholders are a group of family-related shareholders who have subjected a total of 60% of all HELLA shares to a so-called pool agreement ("Pool Shares"). The Share Purchase Agreement between the Pool Shareholders and Faurecia relates to all Pool Shares.