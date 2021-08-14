DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Merger/Offer HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA and Faurecia agree to combine their businesses: Partnership opens additional growth potential 14.08.2021 / 22:16 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Faurecia acquires the 60 percent stake from the pool shareholders of HELLA and announces tender offer to acquire the remaining HELLA shares for € 60 per share

- Combination of the two companies creates 7th largest global automotive supplier and a global market leader in high-growth technology areas

- HELLA focus areas to continue significant investment in research and development and to retain a high degree of operative responsibility

- Management, Shareholders' Committee and Supervisory Board welcome the transaction

Lippstadt, 14 August 2021. The lighting and electronics specialist HELLA and French automotive supplier Faurecia today signed an agreement on the combination of the two companies. As part of the transaction, Faurecia will acquire the 60 percent stake held by HELLA pool shareholders. In addition, Faurecia has announced a voluntary public tender offer to acquire the remaining HELLA shares at an offer price of € 60 per share (gross offer price of € 60.96 including the expected dividend of € 0.96 per HELLA share). The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected in early 2022. The pool shareholders of HELLA will retain an up to 9% stake in the listed parent company via a reverse shareholding and therefore will continue to closely accompany HELLA in the future. A pool representative is also to join Faurecia's Board of Directors.

By combining their activities, HELLA and Faurecia will become the 7th largest global automotive supplier. This opens up significant potential for further profitable growth. HELLA and Faurecia today already are global market leaders in their respective fields. By combining their respective strengths, HELLA and Faurecia aim to further expand their market position, particularly in key growth areas such as Electric Mobility, Automated Driving and Vehicle Interior Design, and to further strengthen their position across customers and regions.