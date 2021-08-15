checkAd

BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive Earthquake

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.08.2021, 16:22  |  39   |   |   

Newark, NJ, Aug. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSS Revolution, the international money remittance and calling service of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), today announced that it was providing no-fee money transfers and reduced calling rates to Haiti after a devastating earthquake struck the Caribbean nation on Saturday.

The BOSS Revolution Money no-fee offer applies to transfers to Haiti initiated through August 22nd in amounts up to $130, when using a debit card through the BOSS Revolution Money app or website. Senders can choose from several convenient payout options, including cash pick-up and direct deposit, as well as transfers direct to mobile wallets.

The BOSS Revolution Money remittance service is readily available in the US through the convenient BOSS Revolution Money app (free at App Store and Google Play), online and through the nationwide network of BOSS Revolution Money retailers. First time users of the Money app pay no fees on transfers up to $300.

Reduced calling rates from the US and Canada to mobile phones in Haiti are available on the BOSS Revolution Calling app through the end of the day today, August 15th. First time callers on the app always receive $2.00 in free calling credit. In addition, BOSS Revolution customers in the US and Canada can conveniently recharge mobile phone accounts of friends, family and loved ones in Haiti through the app.

“The earthquake has left thousands of families in Southwestern Haiti homeless, and many more without basic necessities. BOSS Revolution is pitching in to support the relief effort by making donations directly to responsible charitable relief organizations and by making it more affordable for members of the Haitian diaspora to send money to and to speak with friends, family and loved ones in Haiti,” said Alfredo O’Hagan, IDT’s SVP for Consumer Payments.

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services. We make it easier for families to connect, support and share across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS Revolution branded money transfer and international calling services make sending money and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable. National Retail Solutions’ (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. net2phone’s unified communications as a service solution provides businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration solutions across channels and devices. Our IDT Carrier Services and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications companies to provision and manage international voice and SMS services.

Contact:
Bill Ulrey
IDT Investor Relations
Phone: (973) 438-3838
E-mail: invest@idt.net





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive Earthquake Newark, NJ, Aug. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BOSS Revolution, the international money remittance and calling service of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), today announced that it was providing no-fee money transfers and reduced calling rates to Haiti …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Temporary Suspension of Highland Valley Copper Operations due to Evacuation Order
Company announcement no 12/2021 - July 2021 Sales price
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FuelCell Energy Closes Tax Equity Financing with East West Bank for the 7.4 MW U.S. Navy Submarine ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board