Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada

15.08.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABD), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A3CSSU) (the “Company”) a research and technology company focused in life sciences and on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, applauds TheraPsil, a B.C. based non-profit organization which advocates for the therapeutic use of the psychedelic compound psilocybin, on its recently submitted 165-page proposal to Health Canada to end the nearly 50-year prohibition on psilocybin mushrooms and the psychedelics they produce.

The submitted proposal documents all aspects throughout the supply chain, from licensing of growers and sellers through to provisions for patients to register to grow their own psilocybin mushrooms. The proposal also includes details on quality control, security, and packing of the organic product, as well as formulas for calculating how much an individual can grow based on the amount of mycelium the organism produces. The framework for the proposal is materially similar to the one used for medicinal cannabis.

Psilocybin is prohibited in Canada by the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (the “CDSA” or “Act”). The drug has been illegal since 1975. However, the Federal Minister of Health started using her authority under section 56(1) of the act to grant legal exemptions, mainly to people with terminal illness and treatment-resistant depression.

The Company recently announced a partnership between its wholly owned subsidiaries, Rejuva Mental Health Clinic and Bluejay Mental Health Group Inc., to assist patients with completing an application for exemption under section 56(1) of the CDSA of Canada for the purpose of legally accessing psilocybin for psychedelic-assisted therapy.

“We commend TheraPsil on their recent submission to Health Canada to abolish the prohibition on psilocybin mushrooms. TheraPsil’s pursuit to provide access to psilocybin-based treatments is exemplary and is a clear next step towards broader adoption. The Company fully supports the initiative set forth by TheraPsil,” said Joel Shacker, CEO of the Company.

The Company also wishes to announce that it has retained Promethean Marketing, Inc. (“Promethean”) to provide strategic investor relations, market research, general brand awareness and communications services as an extension to an agreement dated effective March 15, 2021, and with an initial term starting August 12, 2021 and ending December 1, 2021. Promethean will assist the Company with designing, creating and distributing advertising content for both online and written purposes for total consideration of US$935,000. Any content generated is expected to be delivered through online media, electronic advertisements and mail. Consideration offered to Promethean does not include any securities of the Company.  Promethean is located at 138 Main Street, Annapolis, MD USA., its email is Contact@hereisyourfire.com and its phone number is 410-263-1500. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with Promethean.

