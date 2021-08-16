checkAd

Birmingham City University Games Course Achieves TIGA Accreditation

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 01:01  |  57   |   |   

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the trade association representing the UK video games industry, is pleased to announce the accreditation of the following games course at Birmingham City University (BCU):

  • BSc (Hons) Computer Games Technology        
     Accreditation – awarded

The BSc (Hons) Computer Games Technology course provides a three-year programme of study. There are typically 35-40 undergraduates in each year of the course. Students gain the skills required by programmers in the games industry. They not only gain skills required for using high level tools and game engines, but also have a solid understanding of programming fundamentals and low-level coding. Students also gain a range of useful transferable skills such as team working, problem solving, communication and so on.

Destination data

These are the known destinations of BSc (Hons) Computer Games Technology graduates from the last three academic years (2017-18, 2018-2019, 2019-2020):

  • 36% work directly in the games industry.
  • 45% are working in either the game industry or an industry using real-time 3D skills.
  • 76% are working in sectors employing transferrable skills learned on the course.
  • 10% are in further study.

This destination data shows the course is delivering skills that are of use to industry. In addition to games industry careers there was an impressive proportion of graduates who were using game development skills in related industries. Graduate jobs include web developer, software engineer, manager, support technician, technical evangelist, QA tester, data analyst, front end developer and visualisation engineer.

The TIGA Accreditation Team noted the following examples of best practice:

  • Modules such as 'Game Studio Production' give students the opportunity to have industry like game development experiences, including working in teams.  
  • The course benefits from engagement with industry. For example, representatives from Excalibur Games, Kwalee and Rare teach aspects of certain modules on the course and Game Dragons provides advice on course content.
  • There is good coverage of programming fundamentals and in particular of C++ on the course. These skills are vital for graduates seeking work in the games industry.
  • The frequency of game jams, such as Jingle Jam and Global Game Jam, are indicative of the rich game development culture that surrounds the course.
  • Typically between 6% and 20% of students take up industry placements each year.
  • The Curzon Software House initiative gives students authentic industry experiences. This provides paid work experience to students across summer months, encouraging skill utilisation and practice, whilst working on real projects delivering tangible benefits back into business partners.
  • The Graduate+ and co-curricula awards framework ensure graduates from the course will stand out from the crowd by both extending and reflecting on their skillsets.
  • The industry, researcher and Knowledge Transfer Partnerships involvement in setting briefs for individual projects at level 6 lends relevance to students' work.

Overall, the TIGA Accreditation Team is confident the BSc (Hons) Computer Games Technology at Birmingham City University delivers programming skills at an appropriate depth and breadth for the games industry.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Birmingham City University Games Course Achieves TIGA Accreditation LONDON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TIGA, the trade association representing the UK video games industry, is pleased to announce the accreditation of the following games course at Birmingham City University (BCU): BSc (Hons) Computer Games …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Birmingham City University Games Course Achieves TIGA Accreditation
Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Offshore Wind Market Worth $56.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Automotive Sensors Market Size to Reach USD 48.29 Billion In 2027 | Increasing Demand for Vehicle ...
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...