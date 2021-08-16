checkAd

GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Aug. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Highlights:

  • Stephen M. Long appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Global Laser Enrichment LLC (GLE), effective September 1, 2021
  • Formerly Senior Vice President, Business Development at GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy Americas (GEH), and GEH Global Laser Enrichment (GEH GLE) Project Director, prior to that
  • Uniquely positioned to lead the completion of GLE’s continuing development and commercialization strategy and potentially take the SILEX technology to market

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) and Silex Systems Limited (Silex) (ASX: SLX; OTCQX: SILXY) are pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen M. Long as Chief Executive Officer of GLE, effective September 1, 2021.

Mr. Long is a highly experienced and well-regarded executive in the nuclear energy industry. He joins GLE from GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy Americas (GEH), where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Business Development, capping off a 13-year tenure with GEH in a variety of commercial, strategic and project management roles. His career has focused primarily on the nuclear fuel industry. He has been integral to the development of GEH’s interests in the emerging small modular reactor and advanced reactor markets, including the advanced fuels applications associated with them.

Earlier in his career, Long served as Project Director of GEH GLE for five years, ending in 2014. During that time, he was instrumental in establishing the business case for the Paducah Laser Enrichment Facility (PLEF) project and for leading the technology development process.

“I am honored and delighted to be appointed as the next Chief Executive Officer of GLE and to lead the company’s efforts to rapidly scale and ideally deploy the innovative SILEX laser enrichment technology,” Long said. “The opportunity for GLE has never been greater. The world is aggressively pursuing ambitious decarbonization targets, and advanced nuclear energy systems and technologies are being rightfully recognized as fundamental elements of the solution.

“GLE, and the SILEX technology, are uniquely capable of addressing the wide range of LEU (low-enriched uranium) and HALEU (high-assay low-enriched uranium) requirements needed to fuel these emerging reactor designs,” Long said. “I’m eager to get to work advancing this critical component of the advanced nuclear supply chain.”

Following the successful completion of the GLE restructure in January 2021, Cameco and Silex have focused on the recruitment of an executive team to lead GLE through its technology development and commercialization phases. Long’s appointment follows the recent selection of James Dobchuk as Chief Commercial Officer and President of GLE in June. Both of these executives will report to the board of GLE, and their respective areas of focus will see Steve lead the advancement of the SILEX technology, while James will focus on the commercial opportunities for GLE in the near-term and long-term.

