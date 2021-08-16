TGS Management Change

OSLO, NORWAY (16 August 2021) – TGS ASA today announced that Fredrik Amundsen has resigned from his position as CFO. The company has appointed Sven Børre Larsen as interim CFO effective immediately. Mr. Larsen held the CFO position from 2015 to 2019 and has since been responsible for Strategy, M&A, and Investor Relations, reporting to the CEO. Fredrik Amundsen will be available for the Company during his notice period of six months.

“We are grateful for Fredrik’s contribution to TGS, both in his position as CFO and in prior positions in the company. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors as he pursues opportunities outside of TGS. Thanks to the breadth and depth of the TGS leadership team, we are pleased to have an internal candidate to fill the role with immediate effect. As part of his previous responsibilities, Sven played an important part in the transformation of TGS from a geophysical data company to a broad energy data company. As CFO, he will continue to contribute to the growth of the company in this new market,” says Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS.