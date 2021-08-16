checkAd

UNFCC Climate Report delivers a message of hope stating 1.5 is within reach if immediate action is taken

The COP26 summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the
goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change,
with the maritime industry in the cross hairs as global interests work to fight
society's impacts on the environment. One of the most important features of
COP26 will be Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association (ZESTAs) event
COP26-Shipping's Voyage to Zero being held on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of November .
The event will feature zero emission ship technologies and zero emission ship
designs as well as conduct a deep dive into the policy and financial frameworks
that will support shipping's voyage to zero.

"To avoid cataclysmic climate catastrophe, the IPCC recommends that we must stay
below 1.5. For shipping to play its part we must achieve zero by 2034" stated
ZESTAs Secretary General Madadh MacLaine. "Given the lifetime of a vessel, from
this point forward, it would be irresponsible to design or build anything that
couldn't achieve zero emissions in 2034. This is why we will focus only on zero
emission ship technologies and zero emission ship designs. The good news is that
we currently have the technology to build trans-oceanic zero emissions vessels.
We will examine what needs to happen to make these ships not only a reality but
the norm within the next decade."

COP26-Shipping's Voyage to Zer o is a unique event in Glasgow which will bring
players from across the international shipping sector to demonstrate how
trans-oceanic zero emissions shipping is not only a reality but how it can
become the norm within the next decade. This ZESTAs hosted workshop-type event
will look at combining zero emissions technologies and design features: along
with how regulations, logistics, funding, insurance and other factors interact
with each other to impact shipping's voyage to zero emissions. Speakers will
include representatives from the IMO, Flag states, zero emissions ship
technology providers and ship designers, finance, insurance, ship owners, small
island developing states, the UN and more.

The goal of the event is to bring together innovators, thought leaders, and
first movers from the shipping and energy sectors to exchange information,
pinpoint development opportunities, break down barriers between uptakers and
available technology to define actionable solutions that present a clear
trajectory to the uptake of zero emissions ship technologies, renewable
energy-based hydrogen fuels, and zero-emissions vessels in international
shipping.

The outcome of the COP26- Shipping's Voyage to Zero event will be a blueprint
for achieving zero emissions, including actionable items to support zero
emissions business cases, solutions to overcoming existing barriers to zero
emission shipping, creating new opportunities and partnerships on Shipping's
Voyage to Zero.

