UNFCC Climate Report delivers a message of hope stating 1.5 is within reach if immediate action is taken

Glasgow (ots)



The COP26 summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the

goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change,

with the maritime industry in the cross hairs as global interests work to fight

society's impacts on the environment. One of the most important features of

COP26 will be Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association (ZESTAs) event

COP26-Shipping's Voyage to Zero being held on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of November .

The event will feature zero emission ship technologies and zero emission ship

designs as well as conduct a deep dive into the policy and financial frameworks

that will support shipping's voyage to zero.



"To avoid cataclysmic climate catastrophe, the IPCC recommends that we must stay

below 1.5. For shipping to play its part we must achieve zero by 2034" stated

ZESTAs Secretary General Madadh MacLaine. "Given the lifetime of a vessel, from

this point forward, it would be irresponsible to design or build anything that

couldn't achieve zero emissions in 2034. This is why we will focus only on zero

emission ship technologies and zero emission ship designs. The good news is that

we currently have the technology to build trans-oceanic zero emissions vessels.

We will examine what needs to happen to make these ships not only a reality but

the norm within the next decade."







COP26-Shipping's Voyage to Zer o is a unique event in Glasgow which will bringplayers from across the international shipping sector to demonstrate howtrans-oceanic zero emissions shipping is not only a reality but how it canbecome the norm within the next decade. This ZESTAs hosted workshop-type eventwill look at combining zero emissions technologies and design features: alongwith how regulations, logistics, funding, insurance and other factors interactwith each other to impact shipping's voyage to zero emissions. Speakers willinclude representatives from the IMO, Flag states, zero emissions shiptechnology providers and ship designers, finance, insurance, ship owners, smallisland developing states, the UN and more.The goal of the event is to bring together innovators, thought leaders, andfirst movers from the shipping and energy sectors to exchange information,pinpoint development opportunities, break down barriers between uptakers andavailable technology to define actionable solutions that present a cleartrajectory to the uptake of zero emissions ship technologies, renewableenergy-based hydrogen fuels, and zero-emissions vessels in internationalshipping.The outcome of the COP26- Shipping's Voyage to Zero event will be a blueprintfor achieving zero emissions, including actionable items to support zeroemissions business cases, solutions to overcoming existing barriers to zeroemission shipping, creating new opportunities and partnerships on Shipping'sVoyage to Zero.For more information on participation, please contact Madadh MacLaine atmailto:madadh.maclaine@zestas.org .Contact DetailsNAMEPACarleen Lyden Walker+1 203-255-4686mailto:executivedirector@namepa.netCompany Websitehttps://zestas.org/ship-zero/View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/unfcc-climate-report-delivers-a-message-of-hope-stating-1-5-is-within-reach-if-immediate-action-is-taken-1580923022021 News Direct Corp.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/4994584OTS: News Direct