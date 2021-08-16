UNFCC Climate Report delivers a message of hope stating 1.5 is within reach if immediate action is taken
The Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association (ZESTAs) sees the UNFCC Climate
report as a message of hope and believes the authors have made it abundantly
clear that it is possible to avert climate catastrophe by pursuing the "very low
emissions scenario" within the next two decades. As reported, there are no other
options; it is global society's obligation to act now with "drastic, rapid and
large-scale reductions in greenhouse gases to limit global warming to 1.5
degrees", because it can.
ZESTAs is nailing their colours to the mast by starting at true zero with their
unprecedented "SHIP ZERO - Charging to True Zero" workshop 1-3 November
coinciding with COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland. ZESTAs' SHIP ZERO workshop will be
the first ever shipping event to align with the IPCC "very low emissions
scenario", by not contemplating the use of fossil fuels or any GHG emitting fuel
or technology.
"The simple truth is the time for discussion is past - nothing remains but for
us to act. Whatever your beliefs, whatever your passions, whatever your
politics, insuring that we, as a society are no longer contributing to the end
of life as we know it is imperative. This century is about reckoning - the
morals, purpose and goals of society must align with the common good in every
aspect of life. Sustainability is not just a goal but a social imperative that
transcends our societies and presents us with both opportunities and obligations
- future societies will either praise us or damn us for our actions today"
observed Brent Perry, CEO, Sterling PlanB, Chair of ZESTAs Board of Directors.
Only truly zero GHG emissions systems, solutions and technologies will be
considered at this workshop. ZESTAs states that the technology to achieve true
zero in all sectors of shipping exists today but that weak or misaligned
policies and lack of finance are preventing these technologies from upscaling,
achieving economies of scale and penetrating the wider market.
"We need to stop throwing the ball out to 2050 and investing in half measures
that won't get us where we need to be. We need to invest in true zero now,
upscale and shoot for 2030. If we don't, we have no chance of stopping warming
anywhere near 1.5. The IPCC report clearly states we've got a shot. We need to
take that shot and act now to change policy and finance, allowing zero emissions
ship technologies to get to market before 2030" said Madadh MacLaine, ZESTAs
Secretary General
The SHIP ZERO workshop will feature highly technical presentations, followed by
The SHIP ZERO workshop will feature highly technical presentations, followed by
