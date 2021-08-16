UNFCC Climate Report delivers a message of hope stating 1.5 is within reach if immediate action is taken

Glasgow (ots) - --News Direct--



The Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association (ZESTAs) sees the UNFCC Climate

report as a message of hope and believes the authors have made it abundantly

clear that it is possible to avert climate catastrophe by pursuing the "very low

emissions scenario" within the next two decades. As reported, there are no other

options; it is global society's obligation to act now with "drastic, rapid and

large-scale reductions in greenhouse gases to limit global warming to 1.5

degrees", because it can.



ZESTAs is nailing their colours to the mast by starting at true zero with their

unprecedented "SHIP ZERO - Charging to True Zero" workshop 1-3 November

coinciding with COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland. ZESTAs' SHIP ZERO workshop will be

the first ever shipping event to align with the IPCC "very low emissions

scenario", by not contemplating the use of fossil fuels or any GHG emitting fuel

or technology.







us to act. Whatever your beliefs, whatever your passions, whatever your

politics, insuring that we, as a society are no longer contributing to the end

of life as we know it is imperative. This century is about reckoning - the

morals, purpose and goals of society must align with the common good in every

aspect of life. Sustainability is not just a goal but a social imperative that

transcends our societies and presents us with both opportunities and obligations

- future societies will either praise us or damn us for our actions today"

observed Brent Perry, CEO, Sterling PlanB, Chair of ZESTAs Board of Directors.



Only truly zero GHG emissions systems, solutions and technologies will be

considered at this workshop. ZESTAs states that the technology to achieve true

zero in all sectors of shipping exists today but that weak or misaligned

policies and lack of finance are preventing these technologies from upscaling,

achieving economies of scale and penetrating the wider market.



"We need to stop throwing the ball out to 2050 and investing in half measures

that won't get us where we need to be. We need to invest in true zero now,

upscale and shoot for 2030. If we don't, we have no chance of stopping warming

anywhere near 1.5. The IPCC report clearly states we've got a shot. We need to

take that shot and act now to change policy and finance, allowing zero emissions

ship technologies to get to market before 2030" said Madadh MacLaine, ZESTAs

Secretary General



The SHIP ZERO workshop will feature highly technical presentations, followed by Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



"The simple truth is the time for discussion is past - nothing remains but forus to act. Whatever your beliefs, whatever your passions, whatever yourpolitics, insuring that we, as a society are no longer contributing to the endof life as we know it is imperative. This century is about reckoning - themorals, purpose and goals of society must align with the common good in everyaspect of life. Sustainability is not just a goal but a social imperative thattranscends our societies and presents us with both opportunities and obligations- future societies will either praise us or damn us for our actions today"observed Brent Perry, CEO, Sterling PlanB, Chair of ZESTAs Board of Directors.Only truly zero GHG emissions systems, solutions and technologies will beconsidered at this workshop. ZESTAs states that the technology to achieve truezero in all sectors of shipping exists today but that weak or misalignedpolicies and lack of finance are preventing these technologies from upscaling,achieving economies of scale and penetrating the wider market."We need to stop throwing the ball out to 2050 and investing in half measuresthat won't get us where we need to be. We need to invest in true zero now,upscale and shoot for 2030. If we don't, we have no chance of stopping warminganywhere near 1.5. The IPCC report clearly states we've got a shot. We need totake that shot and act now to change policy and finance, allowing zero emissionsship technologies to get to market before 2030" said Madadh MacLaine, ZESTAsSecretary GeneralThe SHIP ZERO workshop will feature highly technical presentations, followed by