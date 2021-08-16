checkAd

UNFCC Climate Report delivers a message of hope stating 1.5 is within reach if immediate action is taken

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
16.08.2021, 06:20  |  49   |   |   

Glasgow (ots) - --News Direct--

The Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association (ZESTAs) sees the UNFCC Climate
report as a message of hope and believes the authors have made it abundantly
clear that it is possible to avert climate catastrophe by pursuing the "very low
emissions scenario" within the next two decades. As reported, there are no other
options; it is global society's obligation to act now with "drastic, rapid and
large-scale reductions in greenhouse gases to limit global warming to 1.5
degrees", because it can.

ZESTAs is nailing their colours to the mast by starting at true zero with their
unprecedented "SHIP ZERO - Charging to True Zero" workshop 1-3 November
coinciding with COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland. ZESTAs' SHIP ZERO workshop will be
the first ever shipping event to align with the IPCC "very low emissions
scenario", by not contemplating the use of fossil fuels or any GHG emitting fuel
or technology.

"The simple truth is the time for discussion is past - nothing remains but for
us to act. Whatever your beliefs, whatever your passions, whatever your
politics, insuring that we, as a society are no longer contributing to the end
of life as we know it is imperative. This century is about reckoning - the
morals, purpose and goals of society must align with the common good in every
aspect of life. Sustainability is not just a goal but a social imperative that
transcends our societies and presents us with both opportunities and obligations
- future societies will either praise us or damn us for our actions today"
observed Brent Perry, CEO, Sterling PlanB, Chair of ZESTAs Board of Directors.

Only truly zero GHG emissions systems, solutions and technologies will be
considered at this workshop. ZESTAs states that the technology to achieve true
zero in all sectors of shipping exists today but that weak or misaligned
policies and lack of finance are preventing these technologies from upscaling,
achieving economies of scale and penetrating the wider market.

"We need to stop throwing the ball out to 2050 and investing in half measures
that won't get us where we need to be. We need to invest in true zero now,
upscale and shoot for 2030. If we don't, we have no chance of stopping warming
anywhere near 1.5. The IPCC report clearly states we've got a shot. We need to
take that shot and act now to change policy and finance, allowing zero emissions
ship technologies to get to market before 2030" said Madadh MacLaine, ZESTAs
Secretary General

The SHIP ZERO workshop will feature highly technical presentations, followed by
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UNFCC Climate Report delivers a message of hope stating 1.5 is within reach if immediate action is taken -News Direct- The Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association (ZESTAs) sees the UNFCC Climate report as a message of hope and believes the authors have made it abundantly clear that it is possible to avert climate catastrophe by pursuing the "very …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dieselgate 2.0: OLG Nürnberg ändert Rechtsprechung zum VW-Motor EA288 / Thermofenster wird künftig ...
Belegschaft beschließt offiziell Gründung der nd.Genossenschaft
Maiko Dufner: Trinkwasser als Erfolgsvision - PAUL digitalisiert Gebäudetechnik
UNFCC Climate Report delivers a message of hope stating 1.5 is within reach if immediate action is ...
UNFCC Climate Report delivers a message of hope stating 1.5 is within reach if immediate action is ...
Titel
VW Abgasskandal: Schadensersatz für VW Diesel mit EA288-Motor (Euro 5)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
TUI mit erfolgreichem Neustart der Geschäftsaktivitäten / Cashflow im 3. ...
SMATRICS-Geschäftsführer Hauke Hinrichs: "E-Mobilität ist ein wichtiger Baustein für eine nachhaltige Zukunft"
Banken durchlaufen Umbruch im Risikomanagement (FOTO)
Arvato Supply Chain Solutions forms strategic relationship with marketplace integrator ...
EANS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom / Results for the first quarter 2021/22. - ATTACHMENT
UmweltHaus und UmweltQuartier - nachhaltiges Doppel am Nürnberger Nordwestring (FOTO)
PSI Polska erhält Auftrag vom Pharmahersteller Phytopharm Kleka S.A. / Softwareplattform ...
Melitta Gruppe blickt auf gutes Geschäftsjahr zurück (FOTO)
Titel
LKQ Europe with Double-digit EBITDA Margin in the Second Quarter 2021 (FOTO)
Heidelberg startet mit hohem Bestellvolumen und verbesserter operativer Ertragskraft in das neue ...
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Q1 21/22 - AT&S setzt ...
SystemKosmetik GmbH finanziert Innovation und Wachstum mit A.B.S. Global Factoring AG / ...
Luftreinigung als Baustein zur Verhinderung der vierten Welle (FOTO)
Ergebnis zum Halbjahr: Über 85% Zuwachs für ÖKOWORLD-Fonds zum 30. Juni 2021 / Die ...
Deutscher Award für Nachhaltigkeitsprojekte 2021 / Überzeugend nachhaltig: Auszeichnung wegweisender Projekte - 49 Preisträger in 24 Kategorien
VW Abgasskandal: Schadensersatz für VW Diesel mit EA288-Motor (Euro 5)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:09 UhrTagesausblick: Was schwächere China-Daten bedeuten könnten
Jochen Stanzl | Kommentare
08:05 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Ziel für Hellofresh auf 100 Euro - 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
08:01 UhrNB Private Equity: Notice of AGM
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: Energy And Water Development (OTC: EAWD) to Supply up to 2.6 Million Gallons of Water Per Day to the Town of Grünheide (Mark), Germany
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: EAWD liefert bis zu 5 Millionen Liter Wasser pro Tag an die Gemeinde Grünheide (Mark), Deutschland
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: Bybit: Bybit Brings Annual Trading Competition World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2021 to the Next Level With Record $7.5M Prize Pool
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08:00 UhrAtos - Statement
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
08:00 UhrBiophytis Receives Favorable Recommendation From Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) Based on Safety Analysis of Sarconeos (BIO101) to Continue Patient Recruitment in the COVA Study in COVID-19
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
08:00 UhrFuture plc Acquires Leading Wealth, Knowledge and B2B Technology Brands From Dennis Publishing
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
08:00 UhrTransaction in Own Shares
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten