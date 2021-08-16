checkAd

DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021   

Company Announcement No. 904

Today, DSV Panalpina A/S (“DSV”) expects to complete the previously announced agreement to acquire Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics business (“GIL”), which is the global logistics division of Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. (“Agility”). The acquisition is an all-share transaction. Please refer to Company announcement No. 881 of 27 April 2021.

GIL has around 17,000 employees and generates an annual revenue of USD 4.6 billion (DKK 29.0 billion, based on last 12 months), of which approximately 80% is related to Air and Sea freight. The combination of DSV and GIL creates a global top-three player in the freight forwarding industry with an expected combined pro forma revenue of approximately DKK 160 billion (based on last 12 months) and a combined workforce of more than 75,000 employees.

Jens Bjørn Andersen, Group CEO of DSV Panalpina, comments:
“I am very pleased to welcome our new colleagues from GIL on this important day. There are many similarities when you look at our two companies both in terms of the business models and services and, not least, when we look at our shared focus on local empowerment and putting customers first. DSV and GIL simply constitute an excellent match. We will now start the integration, and together, we are going to grow the business and bring even more value to our many customers, partners and shareholders than we do separately.”  

Transaction details and expected financial impact

As consideration for 100% of GIL, Agility receives 19,304,348 DSV shares (with a nominal value of DKK 1 per share) representing approximately 8% of all post-transaction outstanding shares of DSV. This will make Agility the second largest DSV shareholder based on today’s shareholder register, and DSV has agreed to nominate an Agility representative to DSV’s Board of Directors after completion of the transaction.

The enterprise value of the transaction is approximately DKK 30.2 billion and equity value approximately DKK 29.6 billion. Transaction multiples: 21.5x EV/LTM adjusted EBIT and 1.0x EV/LTM sales. (Last twelve months: 1 July 2020 – 30 June 2021).

Assuming completion as expected, GIL will be included in the consolidated financial results of DSV as from today and is expected to contribute with approx. DKK 2,800 million to the combined EBIT before special items on an annual basis, once fully integrated. This is expected to have full-year effect from 2023 and includes synergies from the consolidation of operations, logistics facilities, back-office and IT infrastructure.

