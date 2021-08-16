Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

DSV Raises Outlook After Completing GIL Acquisition (PLX AI) – DSV new outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 13,750-14,500 million, up from DKK 12,500-13,000 million previously.Says about DKK 750 million of the upgrade is related to the expected impact from GIL, and the rest to the performance of the existing …



