Grand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2021 results

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR H1 2021 WITH VACANCY DECLINING FURTHER AND SUSTAINED IMPROVEMENT IN ASSET QUALITY
- Net rental income for H1 2021 at €183 million, as compared to €186 million in H1 2020. Slightly lower due to disposals at gains over net book values.
- Adjusted EBITDA for H1 2021 of €147 million, stable as compared to H1 2020.
- FFO I for H1 2021 at €94 million, higher by 3% YOY, supported by an optimized financial platform.
- FFO I per share of €0.56 for H1 2021, up 2% as compared to €0.55 in H1 2020, reflecting an FFO I yield of 4.7% (based on a share price of €23.6).
- During H1 2021, disposals mostly of non-core properties amounted to over €300 million at a premium of 13% over net book values. In parallel, GCP acquired in H1 2021 higher quality properties in the amount of €300 million.
- Profit for the period of €157 million with a basic EPS of €0.72 and diluted EPS of €0.68.
- EPRA NTA at the end of H1 2021 at €4.5 billion and €27.0 per share, as compared to €4.6 billion and €26.5 per share at the end of December 2020.
- Solid equity base maintained with total equity of €5.4 billion as of June 2021, corresponding to an equity ratio of 49%.
- Optimized financial platform characterized by a low cost of debt of 1%, long average debt maturity period of 6.7 years, a low LTV of 34%, large level of unencumbered assets of €7.8 billion (92% of total portfolio value) and robust interest coverage with an ICR of 6.5x.
