DGAP-News Grand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2021 results

DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Real Estate
Grand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2021 results

16.08.2021 / 06:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR H1 2021 WITH VACANCY DECLINING FURTHER AND SUSTAINED IMPROVEMENT IN ASSET QUALITY

- Net rental income for H1 2021 at €183 million, as compared to €186 million in H1 2020. Slightly lower due to disposals at gains over net book values.

- Adjusted EBITDA for H1 2021 of €147 million, stable as compared to H1 2020.

- FFO I for H1 2021 at €94 million, higher by 3% YOY, supported by an optimized financial platform.

- FFO I per share of €0.56 for H1 2021, up 2% as compared to €0.55 in H1 2020, reflecting an FFO I yield of 4.7% (based on a share price of €23.6).

- During H1 2021, disposals mostly of non-core properties amounted to over €300 million at a premium of 13% over net book values. In parallel, GCP acquired in H1 2021 higher quality properties in the amount of €300 million.

- Profit for the period of €157 million with a basic EPS of €0.72 and diluted EPS of €0.68.

- EPRA NTA at the end of H1 2021 at €4.5 billion and €27.0 per share, as compared to €4.6 billion and €26.5 per share at the end of December 2020.

- Solid equity base maintained with total equity of €5.4 billion as of June 2021, corresponding to an equity ratio of 49%.

- Optimized financial platform characterized by a low cost of debt of 1%, long average debt maturity period of 6.7 years, a low LTV of 34%, large level of unencumbered assets of €7.8 billion (92% of total portfolio value) and robust interest coverage with an ICR of 6.5x.

