Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results
16.08.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Dear All,
Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH), has reported its 1H 2021 earnings today. Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below:
https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2021
Orascom Development Holding 1H 2021 results will be announced as scheduled on Tuesday 17th August 2021 at 7:00am CET.
Thank You
Regards
IR Team
