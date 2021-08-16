checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results (deutsch)

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
16.08.2021, 07:00  |  23   |   |   

Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results

^
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Halbjahresergebnis/Halbjahresergebnis
Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results

16.08.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear All,
Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH), has reported its 1H 2021 earnings today. Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below:
https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2021

Orascom Development Holding 1H 2021 results will be announced as scheduled on Tuesday 17th August 2021 at 7:00am CET.

Thank You
Regards
IR Team

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valorennummer: A0NJ37
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1226552

Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1226552 16.08.2021 CET/CEST

°


Orascom Development Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results (deutsch) Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results ^ EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Halbjahresergebnis/Halbjahresergebnis Orascom Development Holding AG announces its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kinder-Impfungen: Kinderärzte verweisen auf psychosoziale Aspekte
Autozulieferer Hella wird vom Konkurrenten Faurecia übernommen
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
Nach Lokführerstreik volle Züge - Bahn mit maximalen Kapazitäten
Israelischer Regierungschef: Alles tun, um Lockdown zu vermeiden
Wieder Massenimpfung in Tunesien gegen das Corona-Virus
ROUNDUP: Corona-Inzidenz steigt - Länder setzen auf weitere Kriterien
ROUNDUP: Autozulieferer Hella geht in französische Hände
Erneute Demonstrationen gegen Corona-Regeln in Frankreich
Unternehmensberater empfehlen 'Kundenerlebnis' rund um die Ladesäule
Titel
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Moderna, Biontech sacken nach EMA-Prüfung ab
Varta wächst schwächer als erwartet - Bestätigt Ausblick
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Starke Quartalszahlen treiben Biontech auf Rekordhoch
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Varta mit Kursrutsch wegen enttäuschendem Halbjahr
Ölpreise geben weiter nach - Starker US-Dollar belastet
Ölpreise fallen weiter stark
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities mit anhaltend starken Zahlen im ersten Halbjahr 2021 - operatives ...
ROUNDUP: Impfstoffhersteller Biontech mit deutlichem Gewinn- und Umsatzsprung
Israelische Studie: Nach dritter Corona-Impfung ähnliche Reaktion
ROUNDUP: Gewinn- und Umsatzsprung bei Biontech - Aktie legt kräftig zu
Titel
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Moderna, Biontech sacken nach EMA-Prüfung ab
Bitcoin auf Weg zu 40 000 US-Dollar - Amazon Stellenanzeige sorgt für Fantasie
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Allianz vorbörslich unter Druck wegen Warnung vor US-Belastungen
Aktien New York: Delta-Variante des Coronavirus verhagelt Wochenauftakt
Impfstoffhersteller Biontech legt Quartalszahlen vor
Aktien Frankfurt: Corona-Sorgen lasten schwer auf dem Dax
ROUNDUP 2: Hohe Kosten zehren am Gewinn von Bayer - Aktienkurs bricht ein
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Bayer rutscht auf Jahrestief - enttäuschende Profitabilität
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Warnung vor Belastungen in den USA lässt Allianz einbrechen
Varta wächst schwächer als erwartet - Bestätigt Ausblick
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Bitcoin bricht um 15 Prozent ein - Gerüchte über US-Pläne gegen Geldwäsche (3) 
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt für das erste Quartal 2021 beeindruckende Einnahmen bekannt
'ZeroCovid'-Kampagne veröffentlicht Stufenplan zur Pandemiebekämpfung
BaFin News: Rainforest Resources Inc. (ISIN US75087K1034): BaFin rät zur Vorsicht bei Kaufempfehlungen für ...(26) 
DGAP-News: Invest Inside: Rainforest Resources +215% seit Empfehlung - Kursziel erhöht (deutsch) (8) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Nach Terrorattacke auf Stadt in Mosambik: Südafrika schickt Soldaten
München untersagt Corona-Demo mit 5000 Teilnehmern (1) 
Aktien New York: Nasdaq stürzt ab - Anleger schichten um

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
07:00 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
03.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt erhält Bescheid über Entschädigungsforderung des ägyptischen Umweltministeriums (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
03.08.21EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt receives notice of compensation claim from Ministry of Environment
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
03.08.21EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt erhält Bescheid über Entschädigungsforderung des ägyptischen Umweltministeriums
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs