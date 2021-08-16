checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Orascom Development Holding announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.08.2021, 07:00  |  25   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results
Orascom Development Holding announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results

16-Aug-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Dear All,
Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH), has reported its 1H 2021 earnings today. Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below:
https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2021

Orascom Development Holding 1H 2021 results will be announced as scheduled on Tuesday 17th August 2021 at 7:00am CET.

Thank You
Regards
IR Team


 

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valor: A0NJ37
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1226552

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1226552  16-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226552&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetOrascom Development Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Orascom Development Holding announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results Orascom Development Holding announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results 16-Aug-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG unterzeichnet nachhaltigen ESG-Konsortialkredit in Höhe von 125 Mio. Euro mit bis zu ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Metall Zug Group posted a significantly higher operating result in the first half of 2021
DGAP-News: Sustainalytics vergibt neues ESG-Rating - Adler-Gruppe ist im Ranking der Top 5% der ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG signs sustainable ESG syndicated loan of 125 million euros with a term of up to five ...
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2021 results
EQS-Adhoc: Rieter Acquires Three Businesses from Saurer Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
EQS-Adhoc: Rieter erwirbt drei Geschäfte von Saurer Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
EQS-Adhoc: Die Metall Zug Gruppe erzielte im ersten Halbjahr 2021 ein deutlich besseres Betriebsergebnis
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA und Faurecia vereinbaren Zusammenschluss: Partnerschaft eröffnet ...
DGAP-News: KATEK wächst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 um fast 50 Prozent bei deutlich gesteigerter Profitabilität; ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
07:00 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
03.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt erhält Bescheid über Entschädigungsforderung des ägyptischen Umweltministeriums (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
03.08.21EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt receives notice of compensation claim from Ministry of Environment
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
03.08.21EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt erhält Bescheid über Entschädigungsforderung des ägyptischen Umweltministeriums
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs