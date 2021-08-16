EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results

Orascom Development Holding announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results



16-Aug-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH), has reported its 1H 2021 earnings today. Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below:

https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2021



Orascom Development Holding 1H 2021 results will be announced as scheduled on Tuesday 17th August 2021 at 7:00am CET.



