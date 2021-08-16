checkAd

DGAP-News ENCAVIS AG signs sustainable ESG syndicated loan of 125 million euros with a term of up to five years

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.08.2021, 07:03  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Financing/Banking Syndicate
ENCAVIS AG signs sustainable ESG syndicated loan of 125 million euros with a term of up to five years

16.08.2021 / 07:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Encavis AG!
Long
Basispreis 14,19€
Hebel 10,63
Ask 1,49
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 17,02€
Hebel 10,35
Ask 1,53
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Encavis AG signs sustainable ESG syndicated loan of 125 million euros with a term of up to five years


Hamburg, August 16, 2021 - MDAX-listed Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, stock exchange symbol: ECV) signed for the first time a sustainable revolving credit facilities agreement under the syndicate leadership of its long-standing banking partner Commerzbank AG.


The Sustainable Revolving Credit Facilities Agreement with a volume of 125 million euros is an unsecured financing with a term of three years with two extension options for a further year each. The core of the syndicated loan is a revolving 100 million euro hunting line for fast interim financing of Encavis AG's investments in new wind and solar parks. A further revolving credit line of 25 million euros is used for working capital financing.

"The new revolving hunting line enables Encavis to act even faster in realising projects to fulfill our growth strategy >> Fast Forward 2025. Regardless of fluctuations in the capital markets, investments of the AG can be made at short notice - an important strategic milestone in the wide range of instruments of our corporate financing," welcomed Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, the flexibility gained at the holding company level.

The syndicated loan meets the ESG criteria and is classified as sustainable finance. According to Encavis AG's ESG rating with MSCI, the margins of the syndicated financing are adjusted. Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. acted as Sustainability Coordinator. The loan consortium led by Commerzbank consists of, on the one hand, long-standing financing partners at the holding level and, on the other hand, banks with previously existing exposure at the level of the project companies. The other lenders in the consortium are Bayerische Landesbank, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and DZ Bank AG.

Seite 1 von 3
ENCAVIS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: +++ Encavis AG +++
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ENCAVIS AG signs sustainable ESG syndicated loan of 125 million euros with a term of up to five years DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Financing/Banking Syndicate ENCAVIS AG signs sustainable ESG syndicated loan of 125 million euros with a term of up to five years 16.08.2021 / 07:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG unterzeichnet nachhaltigen ESG-Konsortialkredit in Höhe von 125 Mio. Euro mit bis zu ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Metall Zug Group posted a significantly higher operating result in the first half of 2021
DGAP-News: Sustainalytics vergibt neues ESG-Rating - Adler-Gruppe ist im Ranking der Top 5% der ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG signs sustainable ESG syndicated loan of 125 million euros with a term of up to five ...
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2021 results
EQS-Adhoc: Rieter Acquires Three Businesses from Saurer Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
EQS-Adhoc: Rieter erwirbt drei Geschäfte von Saurer Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
EQS-Adhoc: Die Metall Zug Gruppe erzielte im ersten Halbjahr 2021 ein deutlich besseres Betriebsergebnis
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA und Faurecia vereinbaren Zusammenschluss: Partnerschaft eröffnet ...
DGAP-News: KATEK wächst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 um fast 50 Prozent bei deutlich gesteigerter Profitabilität; ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:03 UhrDGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG unterzeichnet nachhaltigen ESG-Konsortialkredit in Höhe von 125 Mio. Euro mit bis zu fünf Jahren Laufzeit
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 13.08.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21ROUNDUP: Encavis wächst schneller als erwartet - Jahresziele bestätigt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21Encavis: Neue Aktivitäten belasten über Abschreibungen das Ergebnis
4investors | Kommentare
13.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax steigt erstmals über 16 000 Punkte
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
13.08.21WDH/ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax mit Rekord kurz vor 16 000 Punkten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
13.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax mit weiterem Rekord kurz vor 16 000
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
13.08.21Disney, Amazon, AirBnB, BioNTech, Virgin, Baidu, Telekom, Adidas, Varta, Encavis - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
13.08.21JEFFERIES stuft Encavis auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
13.08.21Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax bleibt auf Tuchfühlung zu 16 000 Punkten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte