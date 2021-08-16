DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Financing/Banking Syndicate ENCAVIS AG signs sustainable ESG syndicated loan of 125 million euros with a term of up to five years 16.08.2021 / 07:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, August 16, 2021 - MDAX-listed Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, stock exchange symbol: ECV) signed for the first time a sustainable revolving credit facilities agreement under the syndicate leadership of its long-standing banking partner Commerzbank AG.





The Sustainable Revolving Credit Facilities Agreement with a volume of 125 million euros is an unsecured financing with a term of three years with two extension options for a further year each. The core of the syndicated loan is a revolving 100 million euro hunting line for fast interim financing of Encavis AG's investments in new wind and solar parks. A further revolving credit line of 25 million euros is used for working capital financing.

"The new revolving hunting line enables Encavis to act even faster in realising projects to fulfill our growth strategy >> Fast Forward 2025. Regardless of fluctuations in the capital markets, investments of the AG can be made at short notice - an important strategic milestone in the wide range of instruments of our corporate financing," welcomed Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, the flexibility gained at the holding company level.

The syndicated loan meets the ESG criteria and is classified as sustainable finance. According to Encavis AG's ESG rating with MSCI, the margins of the syndicated financing are adjusted. Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. acted as Sustainability Coordinator. The loan consortium led by Commerzbank consists of, on the one hand, long-standing financing partners at the holding level and, on the other hand, banks with previously existing exposure at the level of the project companies. The other lenders in the consortium are Bayerische Landesbank, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and DZ Bank AG.