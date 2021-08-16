Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

DSV, 905 - Capital increase by DKK 16,000,000 registered Company Announcement No. 905 The capital increase in an amount of DKK 16,000,000 announced in company announcement No. 903 has been registered by the Danish Business Authority. Contact: Investor Relations Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 …



