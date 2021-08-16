checkAd

DGAP-News Energiekontor sells wind turbine in Elstorf

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.08.2021, 07:30  |  63   |   |   

DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Contract/Disposal
Energiekontor sells wind turbine in Elstorf

16.08.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Project sold to Danish investor Difko

- Power production sufficient for around 4,500 households

 

Energiekontor AG announces the sale of a wind turbine planned for the south-west of Hamburg in Lower Saxony. The buyer of the wind turbine is Difko, a Danish investment company from Herning, specialising in sustainable investments.

Originally planned with a Senvion turbine, the Elstorf wind farm will now be realised with a Vestas wind turbine (V136) with 3.6 MW and a hub height of 132 m. The wind turbine is expected to generate about 12 GWh of electricity annually; this covers the electricity needs of about 4,500 average German households. Construction, including infrastructure and grid connection, is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG, expresses his satisfaction: "Energiekontor has a large pipeline of well-developed projects. The Elstorf wind farm project is now the fourth sale we have been able to announce since the beginning of June. With Difko, we have been able to convince another investor of our capabilities who shares our vision of sustainability.

"With the acquisition of the wind turbine in Elstorf, we are further expanding our commitment in Germany," explains Niels Jørgen Pedersen, CEO of Difko. "With Energiekontor we have chosen a very experienced project developer with an excellent track record. The sales process went smoothly and efficiently. We look forward to a trusting cooperation in this and future projects."

 

About Energiekontor AG:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: That's what Energiekontor has stood for in more than 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded in 2010 to include solar energy. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar farms with a nominal output of more than 310 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Seite 1 von 3
Energiekontor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Energiekontor - Perspektiven?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Energiekontor sells wind turbine in Elstorf DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Contract/Disposal Energiekontor sells wind turbine in Elstorf 16.08.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. - Project sold to Danish investor Difko - Power …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG signs sustainable ESG syndicated loan of 125 million euros with a term of up to five ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG unterzeichnet nachhaltigen ESG-Konsortialkredit in Höhe von 125 Mio. Euro mit bis zu ...
DGAP-News: Energiekontor sells wind turbine in Elstorf
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results
DGAP-News: Sustainalytics vergibt neues ESG-Rating - Adler-Gruppe ist im Ranking der Top 5% der ...
DGAP-News: Starkes Umsatz- und Ertragswachstum: Cherry setzt Wachstumskurs in der ersten Jahreshälfte fort
EQS-Adhoc: The Metall Zug Group posted a significantly higher operating result in the first half of 2021
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Ninth buy-side transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Innomotive Systems ...
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2021 results
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA und Faurecia vereinbaren Zusammenschluss: Partnerschaft eröffnet ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Energiekontor veräußert Windenergieanlage in Elstorf
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21Energiekontor hält an Ergebniszielen fest
4investors | Kommentare
13.08.21DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG: Erfolgreicher Geschäftsverlauf im ersten Halbjahr
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG: Successful business performance in the first half-year
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten