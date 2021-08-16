checkAd

DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Ninth buy-side transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Innomotive Systems Hainichen GmbH from a Chinese state-controlled enterprise

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.08.2021, 07:30  |  59   |   |   

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Ninth buy-side transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Innomotive Systems Hainichen GmbH from a Chinese state-controlled enterprise

16.08.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ninth buy-side transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Innomotive Systems Hainichen GmbH from a Chinese state-controlled enterprise

  • Provider of door hinges for the automotive industry
  • Target company with revenues of approx. EUR 120 million
  • Numerous synergies with portfolio company KICO GmbH

Munich, 16 August 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire Innomotive Systems Hainichen GmbH from a Chinese state-controlled enterprise. The company will strengthen Mutares' Automotive & Mobility segment with production sites in Germany and China, with a total of around 450 employees and will be complementary to the KICO Group. The closing of the transaction is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Innomotive Systems Hainichen GmbH headquartered in Hainichen, Germany, with its subsidiary Innomotive Systems Hainichen Ltd. headquartered in Nanjing, China, is a leading manufacturer of sophisticated, high-precision machined door hinges made of steel or aluminium, as well as complex hinges for hoods, tailgates, and lids. The company is the world's number one supplier of aluminium hinges for automotive applications. In 2020 the company achieved revenues of approximately EUR 120 million.

Innomotive Systems Hainichen can tap a significant synergy potential with Mutares' portfolio company KICO, a provider of car components such as hinges, locking systems, and mechatronic systems with locations in Germany, Poland, and Mexico. For Mutares, this is the third acquisition in the current year within the automotive industry, underlining its expertise and trust from automotive companies worldwide.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares comments: "We are excited to announce a further acquisition in the automotive sector. Innomotive Systems Hainichen offers numerous synergies within the existing portfolio, especially with KICO, bringing the companies to become a truly world-wide provider of car components. As far as I know, this is the first sell-side transaction of a Chinese state-controlled company in Germany, which is unique and underpins the high reputation of Mutares in the European private equity sector."

Seite 1 von 3
mutares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Mutares AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Ninth buy-side transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Innomotive Systems Hainichen GmbH from a Chinese state-controlled enterprise DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Ninth buy-side transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Innomotive Systems Hainichen GmbH from a Chinese state-controlled enterprise 16.08.2021 / 07:30 The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG signs sustainable ESG syndicated loan of 125 million euros with a term of up to five ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG unterzeichnet nachhaltigen ESG-Konsortialkredit in Höhe von 125 Mio. Euro mit bis zu ...
DGAP-News: Energiekontor sells wind turbine in Elstorf
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results
DGAP-News: Starkes Umsatz- und Ertragswachstum: Cherry setzt Wachstumskurs in der ersten Jahreshälfte fort
DGAP-News: Sustainalytics vergibt neues ESG-Rating - Adler-Gruppe ist im Ranking der Top 5% der ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Metall Zug Group posted a significantly higher operating result in the first half of 2021
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Ninth buy-side transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Innomotive Systems ...
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2021 results
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA und Faurecia vereinbaren Zusammenschluss: Partnerschaft eröffnet ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:32 UhrMutares Buys Systems Hainichen with Annual Revenue EUR 120 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Neunte Buy-Side-Transaktion im Jahr 2021: Mutares erwirbt Innomotive Systems Hainichen GmbH von einem chinesischen, staatlich kontrollierten Unternehmen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21Stop & Go: BÖRSENKOMPASS-PORTFOLIO | +57% Buchgewinn, zwei Mal Handlungsbedarf.
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
11.08.21Marktkompass: 15.750 DAX etwas leichter | US- Infrastrukturpaket | Stahl steigt | DT. BETEILIGUNG | GK SOFTWARE
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
10.08.21Marktkompass: Dax stabil, BIONTECH & AUTO1 | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
06.08.21Mutares Aktie: Kaufsignal perfekt, Kursziel Top und mehr?
4investors | Kommentare
31.07.21Mutares: Weitere Deals in trockenen Tüchern
4investors | Kommentare
30.07.21DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares hat TréfilUnion, EUPEC und La Meusienne erfolgreich verkauft (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
30.07.21DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares has successfully sold TréfilUnion, EUPEC and La Meusienne
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares hat TréfilUnion, EUPEC und La Meusienne erfolgreich verkauft
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten