Strong growth in revenue and profitability: Cherry continues growth course in first half-year

Cherry achieves revenue of EUR 80.3 million and, with 34.4 % year-on-year revenue growth, lies well within the forecast range; strong growth of EBITDA adj. to EUR 24.3 million (+53.6 % year-on-year)

The Gaming business area recorded 26.0 % revenue growth and the Professional business area an increase of 44.8 % over the previous year - together with the good order book position, this creates an excellent basis for a successful second half of the year, in which stronger results are usually achieved than in the first months of the year

The company is benefiting from trends such as the increasing popularity of computer games, growing concerns about data security, the spread of new forms of working, and the digitalization of the German healthcare system

With this and the IPO in June, Cherry is in an excellent position to drive further growth

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 5

Cherry AG, a global innovation and quality leader in the manufacture of premium mechanical gaming switches and peripherals for gaming, office and industry as well as healthcare and security applications, continued on its growth trajectory in the first half of this year. With revenue of EUR 80.3 million - representing 34.4 % year-on-year growth - the respective target was exceeded. Profits also grew. EBITDA (adjusted) grew at a disproportionately high rate compared to revenue, increasing by 53.6 % year-on-year to EUR 24.3 million. EBIT, adjusted for special effects such as costs in connection with the acquisition of Active Key, the repayment of existing bank loans and the IPO, also recorded disproportionate growth of 56.9 % compared to the same period of the previous year and amounted to EUR 17.0 million. Looking ahead to the full fiscal year of 2021, Cherry assumes that revenue can be increased in line with the previous expectations (guidance) of 30 to 40% compared with the 2020 financial year and EBITDA adj. is in line with 30% margin mid-term target. The net income was impacted by non-recurring one-off effects (e.g. IPO etc.). However, the company expects to achieve an increase in operating profitability for the current fiscal year. Inventory was increased to cope with expected price increases in the second half and possible shortages of raw materials.