DGAP-News Strong growth in revenue and profitability: Cherry continues growth course in first half-year
- Cherry achieves revenue of EUR 80.3 million and, with 34.4 % year-on-year revenue growth, lies well within the forecast range; strong growth of EBITDA adj. to EUR 24.3 million (+53.6 % year-on-year)
- The Gaming business area recorded 26.0 % revenue growth and the Professional business area an increase of 44.8 % over the previous year - together with the good order book position, this creates an excellent basis for a successful second half of the year, in which stronger results are usually achieved than in the first months of the year
- The company is benefiting from trends such as the increasing popularity of computer games, growing concerns about data security, the spread of new forms of working, and the digitalization of the German healthcare system
- With this and the IPO in June, Cherry is in an excellent position to drive further growth
