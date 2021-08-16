TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL publishes half-year report and confirms forecast for 2021

TTL publishes half-year report and confirms forecast for 2021

Continuous and successful implementation of the investment strategy through specific projects

Income from investments and interests almost doubled to EUR 1.5 million

Portfolio expansion lays foundations for future earnings growth

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL", "TTL AG") (ISIN DE0007501009) today published its half-year report 2021. The holding company, which focuses on the commercial real estate market, successfully drove forward the expansion of its investment portfolio in the first half of the year and thus laid the foundations for its future earnings growth.

In May, TTL increased its stake in Montano Real Estate GmbH from 30 % to 50 % and strengthened Montano with additional equity for its accelerated growth and the development of new business areas. TTL AG thus participates even stronger in Montano's success as one of the leading independent core-plus and value-add real estate managers in the German commercial real estate market. In addition, TTL Real Estate GmbH, a 50 % holding company of TTL, increased its existing stake in DIC Asset AG from 7.81 % to 7.95 % via a stock dividend in April 2021. TTL thus continues to be committed to the SDAX-listed real estate specialist.

"TTL has clearly gained momentum in its development and is very well positioned for the future. With the investment in Montano, we have implemented a decisive step in our portfolio expansion and want to write a new success story here," says Theo Reichert, CEO of TTL AG. "We aim to continue on this path and are looking for further attractive investment opportunities that we can integrate into our portfolio."