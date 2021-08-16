checkAd

DGAP-News Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Revenue growth continues in the first half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.08.2021, 07:30  |  49   |   |   

DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Revenue growth continues in the first half of 2021

16.08.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Revenue growth continues in the first half of 2021

  • Acquisitions since beginning of the year lead to further revenue growth
  • Diversified portfolio partially offsets unfavorable meteorological conditions in the home market Germany
  • Stable adjusted operating EBITDA margin of 75%
  • 2021 revenues guidance raised in July confirmed

Gruenwald, August 16, 2021 - Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN371) (the "Company", "Pacifico"), an independent producer of electricity from renewable sources grew further in the first half of 2021. In comparison to the first half of 2020, revenues increased to €9.2 million (2020H1: €9.0 million) according to preliminary calculations. Electricity production increased to 50.7 GWh (2020H1: 46.5 GWh). These figures include revenues since March 2021 from the newly acquired 15.6 MW onshore wind park located in Germany, but do not yet include revenues from the recently acquired 7.6 MW solar park in Germany. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at group level, adjusted for non-recurring items, amounted to €5.8 million. Operating EBITDA, additionally adjusted for holding costs, amounted to €6.9 million (2020H1: €6.7 million). The adjusted operating EBITDA margin was 75%, reflecting the operational strength of the portfolio.

As the 7.6 MW solar park in Germany was only acquired in July 2021 (with retroactive economic take-over as of January 1, 2021), neither revenues nor production from this solar park are reflected in the consolidated 2021H1 figures above. This solar park generated revenues of €0.5 million and produced 3.9 GWh of electricity in the first half of 2021. When including revenues and production from this solar park, preliminary calculations for the first half of 2021 indicate a revenue growth of the Company of around 7% to €9.7 million and an increase in electricity production of around 17% to 54.6 GWh.

Seite 1 von 4
Pacifico Renewables Yield Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Revenue growth continues in the first half of 2021 DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Revenue growth continues in the first half of 2021 16.08.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG signs sustainable ESG syndicated loan of 125 million euros with a term of up to five ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG unterzeichnet nachhaltigen ESG-Konsortialkredit in Höhe von 125 Mio. Euro mit bis zu ...
DGAP-News: Energiekontor sells wind turbine in Elstorf
DGAP-News: Starkes Umsatz- und Ertragswachstum: Cherry setzt Wachstumskurs in der ersten Jahreshälfte fort
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: Positive Entwicklungen im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Sustainalytics vergibt neues ESG-Rating - Adler-Gruppe ist im Ranking der Top 5% der ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Metall Zug Group posted a significantly higher operating result in the first half of 2021
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Ninth buy-side transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Innomotive Systems ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA und Faurecia vereinbaren Zusammenschluss: Partnerschaft eröffnet ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Umsatzwachstum setzt sich im ersten Halbjahr 2021 fort
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten