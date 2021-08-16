Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Revenue growth continues in the first half of 2021

Acquisitions since beginning of the year lead to further revenue growth

Diversified portfolio partially offsets unfavorable meteorological conditions in the home market Germany

Stable adjusted operating EBITDA margin of 75%

2021 revenues guidance raised in July confirmed

Gruenwald, August 16, 2021 - Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN371) (the "Company", "Pacifico"), an independent producer of electricity from renewable sources grew further in the first half of 2021. In comparison to the first half of 2020, revenues increased to €9.2 million (2020H1: €9.0 million) according to preliminary calculations. Electricity production increased to 50.7 GWh (2020H1: 46.5 GWh). These figures include revenues since March 2021 from the newly acquired 15.6 MW onshore wind park located in Germany, but do not yet include revenues from the recently acquired 7.6 MW solar park in Germany. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at group level, adjusted for non-recurring items, amounted to €5.8 million. Operating EBITDA, additionally adjusted for holding costs, amounted to €6.9 million (2020H1: €6.7 million). The adjusted operating EBITDA margin was 75%, reflecting the operational strength of the portfolio.

As the 7.6 MW solar park in Germany was only acquired in July 2021 (with retroactive economic take-over as of January 1, 2021), neither revenues nor production from this solar park are reflected in the consolidated 2021H1 figures above. This solar park generated revenues of €0.5 million and produced 3.9 GWh of electricity in the first half of 2021. When including revenues and production from this solar park, preliminary calculations for the first half of 2021 indicate a revenue growth of the Company of around 7% to €9.7 million and an increase in electricity production of around 17% to 54.6 GWh.