DPA Group N.V. 93% of the DPA Shares have been tendered under the New Horizons offer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 07:30  |  35   |   |   

This is a joint press release by DPA Group N.V. (“DPA”) and New Horizons Holding B.V. (the "Offeror" or “New Horizons”), pursuant to the provisions of Section 17 paragraph 4 of the Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the “Decree”) in connection with the recommended public offer by the Offeror for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares (the “Shares” and each a “Share”) in the capital of DPA Group N.V. (the “Offer”). The Offeror is (indirectly) controlled by Gilde Equity Management (GEM) Benelux Partners B.V. (“Gilde”), TBL Investments B.V. (“TBL”) and a foundation incorporated for the purpose of the envisaged (indirect) participation of certain DPA management members in the Offeror (the “STAK”).1 This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer is only made by means of the offer memorandum dated 1 June 2021 approved by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) (the “Offer Memorandum”). This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. This press release contains inside information as meant in the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

93% of the DPA Shares have been tendered under the New Horizons offer

Houten/Bussum, the Netherlands – 16 August 2021

  • Together with Shares already held by the Offeror on the date hereof and including Shares tendered during the Offer Period and Post-Acceptance Period, the Offeror will hold 93.0% of the Shares.
  • Settlement of Shares tendered during the Post-Acceptance Period will take place on 17 August 2021.
  • The Offeror is considering potential next steps that may include the implementation of the Asset Sale and Liquidation which was approved by the EGM on 16 July 2021 or any other restructuring measure as described in the Offer Memorandum.
  • Shareholders are cautioned that in the Asset Sale and Liquidation, they will receive an amount per Share equal to the Offer Price less Dutch dividend withholding tax.

During the Offer Period 34,412,141 Shares have been tendered under the Offer, representing approximately 73.3% of the Shares and an aggregate value of approximately EUR 58,500,640 (for an Offer Price of EUR 1.70 (cum dividend) in cash per Share). Including the 8,684,505 Shares already held by the Offeror on the Unconditional Date, the Offeror held 43,096,646 Shares (equal to approximately 91.8% of the Shares) on the Settlement Date. 

