Mutares Buys Systems Hainichen with Annual Revenue EUR 120 Million

Autor: PLX AI
16.08.2021, 07:32  |  43   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Mutares SE to acquire Innomotive Systems Hainichen GmbH from a Chinese state-controlled enterprise. The company has production sites in Germany and China, with a total of around 450 employees and will be complementary to the KICO …

  • (PLX AI) – Mutares SE to acquire Innomotive Systems Hainichen GmbH from a Chinese state-controlled enterprise.
  • The company has production sites in Germany and China, with a total of around 450 employees and will be complementary to the KICO Group
  • Annual revenues EUR 120 million last year
  • The closing of the transaction is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.
