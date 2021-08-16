Mutares Buys Systems Hainichen with Annual Revenue EUR 120 Million Autor: PLX AI | 16.08.2021, 07:32 | 43 | 0 | 0 16.08.2021, 07:32 | (PLX AI) – Mutares SE to acquire Innomotive Systems Hainichen GmbH from a Chinese state-controlled enterprise. The company has production sites in Germany and China, with a total of around 450 employees and will be complementary to the KICO … (PLX AI) – Mutares SE to acquire Innomotive Systems Hainichen GmbH from a Chinese state-controlled enterprise. The company has production sites in Germany and China, with a total of around 450 employees and will be complementary to the KICO … (PLX AI) – Mutares SE to acquire Innomotive Systems Hainichen GmbH from a Chinese state-controlled enterprise.

The company has production sites in Germany and China, with a total of around 450 employees and will be complementary to the KICO Group

Annual revenues EUR 120 million last year

