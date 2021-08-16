Mutares Buys Systems Hainichen with Annual Revenue EUR 120 Million
(PLX AI) – Mutares SE to acquire Innomotive Systems Hainichen GmbH from a Chinese state-controlled enterprise. The company has production sites in Germany and China, with a total of around 450 employees and will be complementary to the KICO …
- (PLX AI) – Mutares SE to acquire Innomotive Systems Hainichen GmbH from a Chinese state-controlled enterprise.
- The company has production sites in Germany and China, with a total of around 450 employees and will be complementary to the KICO Group
- Annual revenues EUR 120 million last year
- The closing of the transaction is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.
