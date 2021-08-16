checkAd

DGAP-News Energy And Water Development (OTC: EAWD) to Supply up to 2.6 Million Gallons of Water Per Day to the Town of Grünheide (Mark), Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.08.2021, 08:00  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: Energy And Water Development Corp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Energy And Water Development (OTC: EAWD) to Supply up to 2.6 Million Gallons of Water Per Day to the Town of Grünheide (Mark), Germany

16.08.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Energy And Water Development (OTC: EAWD) to Supply up to 2.6 Million Gallons of Water Per Day to the Town of Grünheide (Mark), Germany

MIAMI, FL via NewMediaWire -- Energy And Water Development (OTC: EAWD): As the global water crisis intensifies, communities around the world are desperately searching for alternatives to groundwater for their residential and industrial water needs. The fast-developing city of Grünheide (Mark), just outside of Berlin, Germany, found the answer in the air around them.

Grünheide (Mark), an idyllic lakeside village just 20 miles east of Berlin's city center, is seeing rapid commercial, residential, and industrial development. Tesla will soon complete construction of its European Gigafactory in the area. ECE, a real estate development firm, wants to invest 100 million euros in Grünheide (Mark) to build a "Greenwork park", including offices, industry, warehouses, and a university. To help protect the community's water resources and provide the water required to support this growth, city leaders started negotiations with Energy And Water Development Corporation (EAWD) to build three large energy-supplied Atmospheric Water Generators (eAWG). These systems will supply up to 2.6 million gallons of water per day to the town.

eAWGs use solar panels to power ultra-efficient refrigeration technology that turns moisture in the air into water. This technology provides an unlimited source of clean, potable water that's completely independent of groundwater. Because these eAWGs are solar powered, they don't contribute to climate change which is exacerbating the water crisis.

Grünheide (Mark) mayor, Arne Christiani, said, "Working with EAWD, we are showing the world the future of water infrastructure. This will provide millions of liters of fresh, clean water for our citizens every day while protecting the lakes and rivers that make this area so special."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Energy And Water Development (OTC: EAWD) to Supply up to 2.6 Million Gallons of Water Per Day to the Town of Grünheide (Mark), Germany DGAP-News: Energy And Water Development Corp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Energy And Water Development (OTC: EAWD) to Supply up to 2.6 Million Gallons of Water Per Day to the Town of Grünheide (Mark), Germany 16.08.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG signs sustainable ESG syndicated loan of 125 million euros with a term of up to five ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG unterzeichnet nachhaltigen ESG-Konsortialkredit in Höhe von 125 Mio. Euro mit bis zu ...
DGAP-News: Energiekontor sells wind turbine in Elstorf
DGAP-News: Starkes Umsatz- und Ertragswachstum: Cherry setzt Wachstumskurs in der ersten Jahreshälfte fort
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: Positive Entwicklungen im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Sustainalytics vergibt neues ESG-Rating - Adler-Gruppe ist im Ranking der Top 5% der ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Metall Zug Group posted a significantly higher operating result in the first half of 2021
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Ninth buy-side transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Innomotive Systems ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA und Faurecia vereinbaren Zusammenschluss: Partnerschaft eröffnet ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement