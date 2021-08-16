checkAd

Bybit: Bybit Brings Annual Trading Competition World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2021 to the Next Level With Record $7.5M Prize Pool

Bybit: Bybit Brings Annual Trading Competition World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2021 to the Next Level With Record $7.5M Prize Pool

16.08.2021 / 08:00
Bybit Brings Annual Trading Competition World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2021 to the Next Level With Record $7.5M Prize Pool

- 4.9x bigger prize pool than last year at up to 7.5m USDT & NFT addition

- Largest WSOT donation to UNICEF at $400,000 in BTC


SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 August 2021 - The summer games of crypto trading are back. The 2021 edition of cryptocurrency exchange Bybit's World Series of Trading (WSOT), set to open for registration on Aug. 18, promises to be the world's largest crypto trading tournament yet again.

The WSOT 2021 prize pool is up to an unprecedented 7.5 million USDT, plus a bonus track of WSOT NFT collectibles and additional USDT, Bybit announced today.

"WSOT is returning bigger and better as promised," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We want to celebrate excellence and the spirit of competition, as well as shine a light on the positive influences of crypto on our daily lives - improving financial literacy, getting people interested in tech, and putting on top of mind ways we can be a force for change and give back to the wider society."

The flagship trading event by Bybit, one of the world's most popular crypto exchanges, attracted over 12,000 participants last year. The winning teams and individuals out of 135 troops and 2,128 solo contestants took home $1.27 million in prizes in 2020.

 

Eyes on the Prize

With a prize pool of up to 6,000,000 USDT for teams and up to 1,500,000 USDT in the individual competition, WSOT 2021 is slated to be the event of the year for crypto traders around the world.

"Bybit remains in awe by the overwhelming support from the global crypto community. In response, we worked hard in the past 12 months to take the competition experience to the next level with the largest prize pool to date," said Zhou.

