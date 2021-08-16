checkAd

Oxurion NV - Journal of Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics highlights desirable PK/PD profiles of THR-687 and THR-149

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 08:00  |  29   |   |   

THR-149 and THR-687 show targeted activity in the eye following intravitreal injection with low systemic exposure

Novel pharmacokinetic models developed by Oxurion may have broad utility to analyze systemic exposure of a wide variety of drugs delivered in the eye

Leuven, BE, Boston, MA, US – August 16, 2021 – 8.00 AM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care therapies for retinal vascular disorders, announces the publication of two related papers in the Journal of Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics entitled “Systemic exposure following intravitreal administration of therapeutic agents: an integrated pharmacokinetic approach.”

These papers describe the pharmacokinetic properties of THR-149 and THR-687 following intravitreal (IVT) injection in animals and utilize novel pharmacokinetic models developed by Oxurion to accurately assess the systemic levels of these exciting novel drug candidates, which are both in clinical development for diabetic macular edema (DME).
THR-149 is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the 40-50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. With that, THR-149 holds potential to grow the existing $4.5B DME market.

THR-687 is a pan-RGD integrin antagonist initially being developed as a potential first line therapy for treatment of DME patients. In addition, Oxurion believes that THR-687 could deliver improved clinical outcomes to the large number of patients with wet age macular degeneration (AMD) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO) which together with DME represents a >$12B market opportunity.

IVT injection remains the preferred route of administration for pharmacological agents intended for the treatment of back of the eye diseases such as diabetic macular edema (DME) and neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).  The procedure enables drugs to be delivered locally at high concentrations whilst limiting systemic exposure and associated risk of systemic adverse events.

Intravitreally-delivered drugs do, however, enter the general circulation and achieving an accurate understanding of systemic exposure as enabled by these new pharmacokinetic models is pivotal for the evaluation and development of drugs administered in the eye.

Prof Alan Stitt, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Oxurion, said, “These publications in the Journal of Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics underline the highly attractive clinical profiles of both THR-149 and THR-687. Both compounds show a short intravitreal half-life but sustained biological activity with low systemic exposure due to their rapid clearance. This enables targeted activity in the eye combined with minimal risk of systemic side effects. The animal models and analytical techniques that we have developed have proven accurate in predicting circulating plasma levels of these novel drug candidates following intravitreal injection, and potentially have broad predictive value for a variety of therapeutics administered by IVT. These publications reflect the calibre and thought leadership of the high-quality science that we are generating at Oxurion.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oxurion NV - Journal of Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics highlights desirable PK/PD profiles of THR-687 and THR-149 THR-149 and THR-687 show targeted activity in the eye following intravitreal injection with low systemic exposure Novel pharmacokinetic models developed by Oxurion may have broad utility to analyze systemic exposure of a wide variety of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Company announcement no 12/2021 - July 2021 Sales price
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
TGS Management Change
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FuelCell Energy Closes Tax Equity Financing with East West Bank for the 7.4 MW U.S. Navy Submarine ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board