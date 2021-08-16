checkAd

Mkango Provides Update on Placing

16.08.2021, 08:00   

LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") is pleased to announce that further to the Company’s announcement of 5 August 2021, it has now received TSX-V conditional approval for the issuance of 23,007,495 common shares of no par value (“New Shares”) at an issue price of £0.24 (approx. C$0.42) per New Share, raising £5.52 million (£5.29m net of fees) from new and existing investors (the “Placing”).

Subscriptions from related parties, being Resource Early Stage Opportunities Company (“RESOC”) for 1,666,666 New Shares and Derek Linfield for 2,916,666 New Shares, remain conditional on approval from shareholders other than RESOC (in respect of its subscription) and Mr Linfield (in respect of his subscription), which approval will be sought at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on 6 October 2021. An investor who had previously indicated that it wished to delay its subscription for 350,000 New Shares until after the Meeting informed the Company earlier this week that it no longer wished to delay such subscription.

Accordingly, 18,424,163 New Shares have now been issued pursuant to the Placing with the remaining 4,583,332 New Shares to be issued conditional upon shareholder approvals at the Meeting.

In addition to the New Shares, the Company has issued an aggregate of 344,815 non-transferable warrants to the brokers who advised in connection with the Placing. Each warrant is exercisable for a period of 12 months with an exercise price of £0.24 per warrant. The warrants (and the underlying shares) are subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring on the date that is four months and one day from the issuance of the warrants.

Admission to trading on AIM and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for the 18,424,163 New Shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing common shares of no par value each (“Common Shares”) of the Company, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission of 18,074,163 of the New Shares will become effective and dealings will commence at 8:00 a.m. on or around 17 August 2021, and Admission of the remaining 350,000 New Shares will become effective and dealings will commence at 8:00 a.m. on or around 18 August 2021.

