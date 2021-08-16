Norsk Hydro Save the date - Capital Markets Day to be held in Oslo on December 13, 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 16.08.2021, 08:00 | 19 | 0 |
Save the date for Hydro's Capital Markets Day 2021. The event will take place in Oslo on December 13, 2021.
Due to uncertainty regarding the Covid-19 situation, it has not yet been decided if Capital Markets Day will be a physical event or video conference only.
Formal invitation and agenda will be distributed later.
Investor contact
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com
Press contact
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0