NB Private Equity Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NBPE Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021

16 August 2021

Highlights

  • As of 31 July 2021, NAV per share is $27.09 (£19.48), a total return of 1.5% in the month1
  • Driven by an increase of $24.5 million in private valuations as a result of updated Q2 valuation information
  • Year to date NBPE’s TR NAV has increase by 24.0%, as the portfolio continues to perform strongly, with 10 full or partial realisations announced
  • $13.5 million of realisation proceeds received during July 2021; total realisation proceeds year to date of $162 million
  • Additional $110 million of proceeds expected from announced transactions
  • 28% of valuations as of 30 June 2021; additional Q2 valuation information expected in the coming weeks. Q2 2021 Semi-Annual Report with final Q2 valuations expected to be issued in September

Monthly NAV Development

  • After adjusting for the declared dividend, 31 July 2021 NAV growth of $18.6 million, or $0.41 per share, relative to the 30 June 2021 monthly estimate. Changes in NAV per share:
    • $24.5 million, or $0.52 per share, of gross unrealised gains from additional private valuation information
    • $0.6 million of unrealised losses, or $0.01 per share, attributable to public valuation, foreign exchange adjustments on non-USD investments and other mark to market adjustments
    • $19.2 million, or $0.41 per share, dividend declared
    • $5.9 million of expenses, $0.13 per share, attributable to management fee and carried interest accruals, ZDP interest and ZDP FX, credit facility interest and other expenses
    • $0.6 million of accrued cash and PIK interest from the income portfolio, or $0.01 per share

Valuation Update on Previously Announced Exits

  • In aggregate, with respect to the ten previously announced full or partial exits in 2021:
    • Of the $150 million ($3.21 per share) of estimated NAV uplift relative to 31 December 2020 valuations, approximately $120 million ($2.57 per share) has been incorporated to date based on the receipt of updated second quarter valuation information and Agiliti’s closing share price as of 31 July 2021
    • A further $30 million ($0.64 per share) of estimated NAV uplift is expected in the coming months as these investments close and additional valuation information is received from underlying general partners
    • Approximately $95 million of cash proceeds has been received to date and an additional $110 million is expected in the coming months as transactions close
  • In April 2021, Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI) completed an IPO. As of 31 July 2021, the stock price increase has resulted in $2 million of NAV uplift relative to the 31 December 2020 valuation
