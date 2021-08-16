checkAd

NB Private Equity Notice of AGM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 08:01  |  16   |   |   

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Publishes Notice of AGM

16 August 2021

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the “Company”) announces that its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will be held at Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey at 1.45 p.m. on Wednesday, 15 September 2021.

The Notice of the AGM has been dispatched to all shareholders. An electronic copy of the Notice of AGM is also available on the Company’s website: http://www.nbprivateequitypartners.com.

A copy of the Notice can be inspected at the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations                +1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications           +44 (0)20 3995 6673
Charles Gorman                                      nbpe@kl-communications.com

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,300 professionals. For seven consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $429 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2021. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity Notice of AGM THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS NB Private Equity Partners Publishes Notice of AGM 16 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Company announcement no 12/2021 - July 2021 Sales price
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
TGS Management Change
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FuelCell Energy Closes Tax Equity Financing with East West Bank for the 7.4 MW U.S. Navy Submarine ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board