Biophytis Receives Favorable Recommendation From Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) Based on Safety Analysis of Sarconeos (BIO101) to Continue Patient Recruitment in the COVA Study in COVID-19

The independent DMC (Data Monitoring Committee) of the COVA study recommends to continue patients recruitment into Part 2 of the phase 2-3 study following randomization of the first 155 patients

Efficacy data from the second Interim Analysis is expected to be reviewed by DMC in Q3 2021

Top line results of the full study on 310 patients are expected in Q4 2021, depending on COVID-19 pandemic



PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces the recommendation by the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) to continue patient recruitment into part 2 of the COVA study with the protocol unmodified after review of safety data.

The independent DMC meeting was dedicated to the analysis of safety data from the first 155 patients randomized in the Phase 2-3 COVA Study in COVID-19. The efficacy data of those 155 patients will be reviewed by the DMC in Q3 2021 as part of the second Interim analysis to make recommendation regarding futility and final sample size.

As of today 191 patients have been randomized in 36 clinical centers opened in the USA, Brasil, France and Belgium.

Stanislas Veillet, CEO of Biophytis, declared: “The DMC recommendation to continue the COVA study with an unchanged protocol based on the safety analysis of the first 155 patients is a very positive news. It’s confirming the good safety profile of Sarconeos (BIO101) in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. We are now waiting for DMC recommendation based on efficacy analysis in Q3 2021. The COVA team is working hard to complete recruitment of the 310 patients and report top line results in Q4 of 2021.”

The COVA clinical program (clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT04472728) is a global, multicentric, double-blind, placebo-controlled, group-sequential, and adaptive design two-part Phase 2-3 study assessing Sarconeos (BIO101) in patients aged 45 and older, hospitalized with severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19.

Part 1 of the COVA Study is a Phase 2 exploratory proof of concept study providing preliminary data on the safety, and tolerability and activity of Sarconeos (BIO101) in 50 hospitalized patients with severe respiratory manifestations related to COVID-19.