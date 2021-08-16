Lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe atopic deramatitis in two Phase 3 trials

Primary and all key secondary endpoints including itch, interference of itch on sleep and quality of life were met at Week 16 in two pivotal Phase 3 trials

Safety profile consistent with prior lebrikizumab studies in atopic dermatitis

BARCELONA, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lebrikizumab led to significant improvements with at least 75 percent skin clearance in more than half of people with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), as measured by EASI*, in ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2 Phase 3 clinical trials announced today by Almirall S.A. (BME: ALM). In the top-line results from these two monotherapy studies, primary and all key secondary endpoints, including skin clearance and itch improvement, were met at Week 16. Lebrikizumab is a novel monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds soluble IL-13 with high affinity, has high bioavailability, a long half-life and blocks IL-13 signaling.1-4 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to lebrikizumab for moderate-to-severe AD in adult and adolescent patients (aged 12 to less than 18 years of age and weighing at least 40 kg). Fast Track designation is granted for a medicine that is intended to treat a serious condition and data demonstrate the potential to address an unmet medical need.

AD, also known as atopic eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder caused by skin barrier dysfunction and dysregulation of the immune response. People living with AD often report symptoms of intense, persistent itch which can be so uncomfortable that it can affect sleep, daily activities and social relationships. In people with AD, the IL-13 protein—a central pathogenic mediator in the disease—is overexpressed, driving multiple aspects of AD pathophysiology by promoting T-helper type 2 (Th2) cell inflammation and resulting in skin barrier dysfunction, itch, infection and hard, thickened areas of skin.5,6

"AD is an immune-mediated chronic skin condition with a significant impact on the wellbeing and quality of life of patients. Despite recent treatment advances there remains a high unmet need for medicines that provide effective and well tolerated treatment options," said Prof. Dr. med. Diamant Thaçi, Director at the Comprehensive Centre for Inflammation Medicine at the University of Lübeck in Germany, and principal investigator of the ADvocate 2 trial. "Data from these pivotal studies showed significant improvements on skin clearance and itch combined with a reassuring safety profile, making it potentially a valuable addition to the therapeutic armamentarium."