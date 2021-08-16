checkAd

Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 2,004,419 289.49 580,255,803
9 August 2021 13,600 321.11 4,367,145
10 August 2021 13,500 321.88 4,345,394
11 August 2021 13,300 326.51 4,342,643
12 August 2021 13,200 328.76 4,339,631
13 August 2021 13,200 330.31 4,360,055
Accumulated under the programme 2,071,219 290.66 602,010,670

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,071,219 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.85% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

