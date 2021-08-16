checkAd

Bonum Bank Plc Half-Year Financial Report for 1 January -30 June 2021 – Business operations are developing steadily

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 08:35  |  47   |   |   

Bonum Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
16th of August, 2021, at 9.35 AM

Bonum Bank Plc: Half-Year Financial Report for 1 January -30 June 2021 – Business operations are developing steadily

Compared to the previous reporting period, Bonum Bank Plc’s operating income increased by 16.5 per cent. Its profit for the period was EUR 804 thousand being EUR 561 thousand in the previous review period. The balance sheet stood at EUR 1,024,680 (1,006,480) thousand. CET1 capital adequacy ratio was 23.3 per cent.

Both the card business and lending have developed well. The service centre, which was founded in Vaasa a year ago, has solidified its position within the Group as the provider of centralised customer service functions such as being in charge of the customer service of the cards and pre-processing different applications. The exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic continue to affect Bonum Bank’s external business operations, although there have already been some signs of recovery.

In January, S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Bonum Bank Plc’s long-term investment grade to ‘BBB’ and short-term investment grade to ‘A-2’. At the same time, the agency revised the bank’s outlook from negative to stable. The credit rating agency reconfirmed Bonum Bank Plc’s rating and outlook again in August 2021.

Key figures
(EUR 1,000) 		30.6.2021 30.6.2020 31.12.2020
Net interest income 3,866 3,715 7,061
Net commission income 4,096 3,575 7,207
Profit 804 561 712
Balance sheet total 1,024,680 906,208 1,006,480
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (CET1), % 23,3 24,7 24,1
Cost to income ratio, % 70,5 69,8 71,4
ROA, % 0,2 0,2 0,1
ROE, % 4,6 3,4 2,1
Equity ratio, % 3,4 3,6 3,4

Bonum Bank Plc

Additional information:

Pia Ali-Tolppa, CEO, Bonum Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 303 1476, pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi
Pekka Lemettinen, Chairman of the Board, Bonum Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 503 5411, pekka.lemettinen@poppankki.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki
Main Media
www.bonumpankki.fi
www.poppankki.fi

Bonum Bank Plc is the central credit institution of the amalgamation of POP Banks. Bonum Bank obtains external funding for the POP Bank Group, operates payment transactions and offers unsecured consumer credits and secured credits to retail customers. Bonum Bank Plc also provides centralized services to POP Banks.

Attachment: Bonum Bank Plc Half-Year Financial Report 1 January-30 June 2021

***

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bonum Bank Plc Half-Year Financial Report for 1 January -30 June 2021 – Business operations are developing steadily Bonum Bank Plc Stock Exchange Release 16th of August, 2021, at 9.35 AM Bonum Bank Plc: Half-Year Financial Report for 1 January -30 June 2021 – Business operations are developing steadily Compared to the previous reporting period, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Company announcement no 12/2021 - July 2021 Sales price
TGS Management Change
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FuelCell Energy Closes Tax Equity Financing with East West Bank for the 7.4 MW U.S. Navy Submarine ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board