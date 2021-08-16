FLSmidth Faces Margin Pressure, Handelsbanken Says in Sell Recommendation
- (PLX AI) – FLSmidth is likely to see margin pressure in the short term, Handelsbanken analysts said, reiterating their sell recommendation on the stock.
- Price target cut to DKK 210 from DKK 230
- While the second-quarter earnings report was better than expected and strong mining demand continues, FLSmidth won't see an improvement in the cement division in the coming year, Handelsbanken said
- Buying Thyssenkrupp's mining business is going to lead to margin dilution in the short term: Handelsbanken
