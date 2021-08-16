Demant Strong Earnings Point to Higher Consensus, but Share Already Reflects That: Handelsbanken Autor: PLX AI | 16.08.2021, 08:39 | 46 | 0 | 0 16.08.2021, 08:39 | (PLX AI) – Demant posted strong first-half earnings which should lead to higher EPS expectations, but the company's share price already reflects the positive news, Handelsbanken said, reiterating a hold recommendation on the stock. Price target … (PLX AI) – Demant posted strong first-half earnings which should lead to higher EPS expectations, but the company's share price already reflects the positive news, Handelsbanken said, reiterating a hold recommendation on the stock. Price target … (PLX AI) – Demant posted strong first-half earnings which should lead to higher EPS expectations, but the company's share price already reflects the positive news, Handelsbanken said, reiterating a hold recommendation on the stock.

Price target raised to DKK 380 from DKK 310

With a 46% gain this year and a P/E ratio of 33, the positive earnings is already reflected in the price: Handelsbanken Demant Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Demant Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer