Demant Strong Earnings Point to Higher Consensus, but Share Already Reflects That: Handelsbanken

Autor: PLX AI
16.08.2021   

(PLX AI) – Demant posted strong first-half earnings which should lead to higher EPS expectations, but the company's share price already reflects the positive news, Handelsbanken said, reiterating a hold recommendation on the stock. Price target …

  • (PLX AI) – Demant posted strong first-half earnings which should lead to higher EPS expectations, but the company's share price already reflects the positive news, Handelsbanken said, reiterating a hold recommendation on the stock.
  • Price target raised to DKK 380 from DKK 310
  • With a 46% gain this year and a P/E ratio of 33, the positive earnings is already reflected in the price: Handelsbanken
