Advantest to Participate in Virtual SEMICON Southeast Asia on August 23-27

Digital Displays to Feature Latest IC Test Solutions for Exascale Computing, 5G, and Memory Applications

TOKYO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will support SEMICON Southeast Asia (SEMICON SEA) on August 23-27 as a silver sponsor and will participate in the event’s virtual exhibition to share information about its latest test technologies. The virtual booth environment will facilitate real-time interactions between Advantest’s technical experts and customers by live chat and private video meeting tools.



Under the theme, “Converging Technologies. Advancing the Future.”, Advantest will virtually showcase its latest test solutions that contribute to accelerating the development of revolutionary applications such as AI, exascale computing, 5G, and high-speed memory. The test solutions featured in Advantest’s virtual booth include: