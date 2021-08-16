checkAd

Empower Clinics Unveils “The Medi-Collective” National Clinic Brand, Logos, Trademarks and Social Media Channels in Advance of Multiple Rolling Clinic Launches Beginning in Early September in Key Canadian Cities

The Medi-Collective "TMC" Brand Launch Provides Last Piece Of The Puzzle As Empower Clinics Moves To First New And Rolling Launches Of National Clinic Strategy, Commencing In Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTC PINK:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce the launch of "The Medi-Collective" ("TMC") brand in anticipation of the opening and rollout of the Company's next clinics in September.

"The launch of The Medi-Collective brand is a major step forward in our national clinics rollout strategy because it signals to the market that we are building a professional, unified and national brand as we prepare to launch and rollout new clinics this September and never look back" said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "The brand name showcases the evolution of the Empower Clinics network. With impending locations in key cities across the country, a synergistic, patient service-oriented brand reaffirms our commitment to meeting the evolving healthcare needs of Canadians."

SEEING IS BELIEVING - TMC WEBSITE, SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS AND BRAND GUIDE

Shareholders can view The Medi-Collective brand on its bespoke website and various social media accounts as of this morning. The new brand identity utilizes a modified hyphen to convey its focus on a collaborative model of healthcare, metaphorically combining the medical practice with a coordinated team of expert practitioners.

The Company invested a significant amount of time, research, and energy to develop a brand capable of appealing and competing with National and North American scale. Moreover, the Company has invested significant financial resources to protect the new intellectual property including trademark filings for the brand, logos and tag lines.

As a result, the Company is now happy to invite shareholders to view the following:

TMC Website https://themedicollective.com/
TMC Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/themedi-collective/
TMC Facebook https://www.facebook.com/themedicollective
TMC Twitter https://twitter.com/tmedicollective
TMC Instagram https://www.instagram.com/themedicollective/
TMC Brand Guide Available through Investor Relations and email blast

A review of the brand guide and supporting online assets demonstrates very clearly that TMC is far beyond just a new name and logo. Rather, TMC brand assets illustrate how the Company is preparing for serious and significant growth of its clinics and medical centers.

