"Grindeks" Group has reached record high turnover and profit in the first half of 2021

RIGA, Latvia, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The consolidated, provisional financial data of "Grindeks" Group shows that in the first half of 2021 the Group has reached record high turnover and profit. In this period the turnover of "Grindeks" Group reached 115.6 million euros, which is 21.1 million euros or 22% more than in the first half of 2020. The profit of the Group in the first half of 2021 amounted to 19.8 million euros which is 7 million euros or 55% more than in the first half of 2020.

"Grindeks" Group's record high profit and turnover has been achieved due to a significant increase in demand for cardiovascular, central nervous system and hospital segment medicines produced by the Group, as well as the hospital segment offered by JSC "Grindeks" subsidiary company JSC "Kalceks". During the first half of 2021, the Group exported its production to 91 countries for a total amount of 109.6 million euros.

Dr. chem. Juris Hmeļņickis, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Grindeks": "We have developed rapidly in the global context during this half-year as demand for our products has increased significantly. We have achieved record high turnover and profit thanks to targeted team work and successful cooperation with patients and partners. In this way, we have further strengthened our pharmaceutical manufacturer leadership in the Baltic States. Over the last half-year, we continued to improve job efficiency, and we achieved growth without increasing costs and the number of employees. I am absolutely convinced that we will achieve high financial results in the coming months and years, as well while bringing the word "Grindeks" more and more widely into the world. This is a good proof of the fact that a thorough and high-quality work has been done for future development."

The Group's sales of final dosage forms in the first half of 2021 totalled 109.5 million euros and compared to the first half of 2020 increased by 21.9 million euros or 25%.

In the first half of 2021, sales of final dosage form products in the European Union and other countries amounted to 59.6 million euros, which is 14.8 million euros or 33% more than in the first half of 2020. Sales in Portugal increased 66 times in the first half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2020, in the Netherlands 12 times, in Austria 5 times, in Poland 4 times, in Great Britain by 79%, in Hungary by 68%, in Slovakia by 21%, and in Czech Republic by 15%.