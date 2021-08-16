checkAd

"Grindeks" Group has reached record high turnover and profit in the first half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 10:00  |  50   |   |   

RIGA, Latvia, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The consolidated, provisional financial data of "Grindeks" Group shows that in the first half of 2021 the Group has reached record high turnover and profit. In this period the turnover of "Grindeks" Group reached 115.6 million euros, which is 21.1 million euros or 22% more than in the first half of 2020. The profit of the Group in the first half of 2021 amounted to 19.8 million euros which is 7 million euros or 55% more than in the first half of 2020.

Grindeks

"Grindeks" Group's record high profit and turnover has been achieved due to a significant increase in demand for cardiovascular, central nervous system and hospital segment medicines produced by the Group, as well as the hospital segment offered by JSC "Grindeks" subsidiary company JSC "Kalceks". During the first half of 2021, the Group exported its production to 91 countries for a total amount of 109.6 million euros.

Dr. chem. Juris Hmeļņickis, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Grindeks": "We have developed rapidly in the global context during this half-year as demand for our products has increased significantly. We have achieved record high turnover and profit thanks to targeted team work and successful cooperation with patients and partners. In this way, we have further strengthened our pharmaceutical manufacturer leadership in the Baltic States. Over the last half-year, we continued to improve job efficiency, and we achieved growth without increasing costs and the number of employees. I am absolutely convinced that we will achieve high financial results in the coming months and years, as well while bringing the word "Grindeks" more and more widely into the world. This is a good proof of the fact that a thorough and high-quality work has been done for future development."

The Group's sales of final dosage forms in the first half of 2021 totalled 109.5 million euros and compared to the first half of 2020 increased by 21.9 million euros or 25%.

In the first half of 2021, sales of final dosage form products in the European Union and other countries amounted to 59.6 million euros, which is 14.8 million euros or 33% more than in the first half of 2020. Sales in Portugal increased 66 times in the first half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2020, in the Netherlands 12 times, in Austria 5 times, in Poland 4 times, in Great Britain by 79%, in Hungary by 68%, in Slovakia by 21%, and in Czech Republic by 15%.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

"Grindeks" Group has reached record high turnover and profit in the first half of 2021 RIGA, Latvia, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The consolidated, provisional financial data of "Grindeks" Group shows that in the first half of 2021 the Group has reached record high turnover and profit. In this period the turnover of "Grindeks" Group …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Birmingham City University Games Course Achieves TIGA Accreditation
Lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe ...
Photocure announces regulatory approval of Hexvix in Chile
Occlutech granted important conditional FDA approval for PFO Study (OCCLUFLEX) in the U.S.
Everli grows leadership team with three strategic hires in preparation for expansion
Global Domestic Pump Market to Surpass $3,832 Million Revenue by 2030 Says P&S Intelligence
"Grindeks" Group has reached record high turnover and profit in the first half of 2021
Construction Equipment Market Generated ~$180 Billion Revenue in 2020, APAC to be the Fastest ...
Qixi love story: Sweet moments of Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan
Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Offshore Wind Market Worth $56.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...