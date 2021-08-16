checkAd

AURELIUS signs agreement to sell remaining Office Depot Europe business to strategic buyer RAJA Group

AURELIUS signs agreement to sell remaining Office Depot Europe business to strategic buyer RAJA Group

AURELIUS signs agreement to sell remaining Office Depot Europe business to strategic buyer RAJA Group

Munich (Germany) / Paris (France), August 16, 2021 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8) today announces that one of its subsidiaries has signed an agreement to sell Office Depot Europe, which includes the remaining Viking and Office Depot Europe activities to strategic buyer RAJA Group, (Roissy, France). RAJA Group is Europe's leading distributor of packaging, supplies and equipment for businesses, and a major player in the office supplies and furniture market. Having sold its activities in Southern, Eastern and Northern Europe over the last three years, the sale of the remaining activities in North-Western Europe completes the disposal of Office Depot Europe. The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant competition authorities and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. Financial details were not disclosed.

With its commercial brands Viking and Office Depot, the business now disposed operates in several European markets including DACH, Benelux, the UK and Ireland and serves customers from small start-ups to large scale businesses. It has long standing experience and expertise in the office supplies sector and offers an integrated, omni-channel platform and dedicated professionals across its main segments and brands.

Office Depot Europe was acquired by AURELIUS in 2017 as a carve-out from US-based Office Depot, Inc. Since then, AURELIUS made extensive investments in the company's e-commerce activities which resulted in a strategic realignment of Office Depot Europe focussing on Viking as a strong e-commerce player generating almost 90% of revenues online. Over the past three years, significant parts of the business have been sold to strategic buyers securing their sustainable future and development under new ownership. Todays disposal to RAJA Group completes this disposal process.

Disclaimer

