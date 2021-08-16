DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG Classics AG announces strategic partnership with the international literature festival lit.COLOGNE

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG: DEAG Classics AG announces strategic partnership with the international literature festival lit.COLOGNE

Berlin, 16 August 2021 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft ("DEAG") is acquiring 66.6% of the shares in lit.COLOGNE GmbH via its wholly owned subsidiary DEAG Classics AG. Managing Partner and co-founder Rainer Osnowski will remain on board as a shareholder and Managing Director and continue to run the company in the long term together with his team, which will remain entirely with the company. DEAG is thus significantly expanding its activities in the field of Literatainment, bringing the most exciting names in culture and entertainment to audiences in Europe and beyond. Both partners expect synergy effects from the cooperation in the development of new formats as well as in the acquisition of new venues and in the ticketing business.

lit.COLOGNE was founded in Cologne in 2000 and quickly reached an ever-growing audience from its first edition. With up to 200 events and its own programme for children and teenagers (lit.kid.COLOGNE), lit.COLOGNE is now one of the largest literature festivals in Europe with more than 100,000 visitors. With other festival formats such as phil.COLOGNE and lit.RUHR, lit.COLOGNE has very successfully expanded its activities in recent years and has an extensive and very stable network of partners. The live formats include traditional author readings, dramaturgically staged versions as well as meeting of minds and conversations between great authors and actors. In recent years, many national and international stars have been guests, including T.C. Boyle, Bret Easton Ellis, Susan Sonntag, Karl Lagerfeld, Daniel Kehlmann, Jonathan Franzen, John Irving, Juli Zeh, Henning Mankell, Patti Smith, Herbert Grönemeyer, Matthias Brandt, Iris Berben, Charles Aznavour, Doris Lessing or Christoph Waltz.