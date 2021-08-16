DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx continues its successful performance in 2020/2021 with the transfer of the first residential units at 'The Cubes' in Bonn 16.08.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eyemaxx continues its successful performance in 2020/2021 with the transfer of the first residential units at "The Cubes" in Bonn

- 80 residential units with around 3,400 sqm in lettable space

- Successful operating performance continuing in second half of the year

- Eyemaxx records operating profit of EUR 0.8 million in first half of 2021; guidance confirmed for 2020/2021 financial year

Aschaffenburg, 16 August 2021 - Eyemaxx Real Estate AG (ISIN DE000A0V9L94, "Eyemaxx") today announced that it will transfer the first residential units of "The Cubes" project in Bonn to buyers on schedule from 20 August 2021. The project consists of two apartment buildings containing a total of 80 residential units. These are divided into 42 microapartments measuring between 23 and 33 square metres, and 38 one-bedroom and one-and-a-half-bedroom apartments measuring between 36 and 80 square metres. Almost all of the residential units have their own terraces or balconies. The project was completed in the third quarter of 2021 and boasts around 3,400 square metres of lettable space, as well as 63 underground parking spaces and nine outdoor parking spaces.

The two residential buildings that make up "The Cubes" are located in Mackestraße, close to the Bonn city centre. "The Cubes" also has excellent connections to the autobahn network. The microapartments are being transferred in a turnkey-ready, fully furnished state.

Kurt Rusam, COO of Eyemaxx: "As a lively student city that offers an exceptional array of cultural activities and is the home of many major companies, Bonn has been recording a steady rise in demand for residential space for many years now. 'The Cubes' is our response to this high and continually growing demand in the local housing market from students and commuters in particular. Residents of "The Cubes" can enjoy their outstanding surroundings with a well-thought-out all-round carefree package."