Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 9 August to Friday 13 August:                                     

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 102,044   1,527,744,280
9 August 2021 236 16,956.1864 4,001,660
10 August 2021 65 17,217.0769 1,119,110
11 August 2021 6 17,728.3333 106,370
12 August 2021 6 17,700.0000 106,200
13 August 2021 2 17,850.0000 35,700
Total 9-13 August Friday 315   5,369,040
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 334 17,044.5714 5,692,887
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 54,267   916,097,331
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 102,693   1,538,806,207
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
Disclaimer

