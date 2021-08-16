PREVIEW: Ambu to Give Duodenoscope Details in Partially Pre-Released Earnings Autor: PLX AI | 16.08.2021, 10:06 | 47 | 0 | 0 16.08.2021, 10:06 | (PLX AI) – Ambu's duodenoscope launch will be in focus at the company's partially pre-released third-quarter earnings report, analysts said. The key variables to look at are scope volumes and average selling prices, Bank of America said … (PLX AI) – Ambu's duodenoscope launch will be in focus at the company's partially pre-released third-quarter earnings report, analysts said. The key variables to look at are scope volumes and average selling prices, Bank of America said … (PLX AI) – Ambu's duodenoscope launch will be in focus at the company's partially pre-released third-quarter earnings report, analysts said.

The key variables to look at are scope volumes and average selling prices, Bank of America said (underperform, DKK 90)

The new version of the duodenoscope may continue to disappoint the market, which is a big short-term risk, SEB said (hold, DKK 240)

The focus for the Q3 results is likely to be primarily on new product launches within Visualisation and in particular aScope Duodeno with the pending launch of version 1.5, Danske said (buy, DKK 260)

Shares down 2.4% today

Ambu already cut their outlook for organic growth to 17% from 17-20% previously and pre-reported Q3 revenue of DKK 971 million on July 1

Subdued growth, rising raw materials and transportation prices and logistics challenges in China are dragging down profitability, Sydbank said (hold)

The next catalyst for the stock may be comments about the fourth quarter and guidance for next year, BofA said

Earnings are likely to be negatively affected by increasing freight rates and by lower revenue as a result of the pandemic, and consensus estimates are likely to come down further during the fall, Carnegie said (sell, DKK 139)



