Global Blue Group Holding AG 2021 Annual General Meeting September 15, 2021

Global Blue Group Holding AG (“Global Blue”) will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) on September 15, 2021 at 11:00 CEST at Bahnhofstrasse 53, Zurich, Switzerland.

The preparatory documents for the AGM are posted in the “Investor Relations” section of Global Blue’s website: https://www.globalblue.com/corporate/.

A copy of the invitation to the AGM together with the Proxy Card are filed with this Report on Form 6-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

ABOUT GLOBAL BLUE

Global Blue pioneered the concept of Tax Free Shopping 40 years ago. Through continuous innovation, it has become the leading strategic technology and payments partner, empowering merchants to capture the growth of international shoppers.

The Group connects all stakeholders involved in the international shopping ecosystem, helping:

  • More than 29 million international shoppers receive a seamless and personalised shopping experience, enabling them to claim back the VAT on their eligible purchases when they shop abroad and to pay in their home currency at a guaranteed best rate,
  • More than 300,000 points of sale, including leading department stores and luxury brands, identify growth opportunities through smart data and intelligence solutions, increase footfall through data-driven marketing solutions and convert traffic into merchant revenue through innovative in-store technologies,
  • More than 50 acquirers, at around 130,000 points of interaction, benefit from additional revenue streams and offer merchants and travellers Dynamic Currency Conversion options and other Added-Value Payment Solutions,
  • Customs & authorities in more than 40 countries increase country attractiveness and ensure a secure and compliant Tax Free Shopping scheme.

In the financial year ending 31 March 2020, Global Blue processed 35 million Tax Free Shopping transactions with a total value of €18.5 billion sales in store, and 31 million Added-Value Payment Solutions transactions with a total value of €4.4 billion sales in store.

Global Blue is listed on the NYSE under the ticker [GB].

Global Blue has over 1,300 employees in more than 50 countries.

For more information, visit http://www.globalblue.com/corporate/

Wertpapier


